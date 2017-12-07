‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals When Final Season Will Air

Winter is coming, but not until 2019.

During a recent interview with Variety, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner accidentally revealed when the final season of the hit HBO show will premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, I’m really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019,” she let slip when asked about if she’s excited for the upcoming year, which will have the release of X-Men: Phoenix in November.

The star also revealed the cast still has roughly six or seven months of filming left, stating that they began in November and are only about a tenth of the way done with the season that former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has called the “greatest thing ever aired.”

But Turner didn’t stop there, going on to tease what’s next for Sansa Stark in the show’s final season.

“It’s going to be tricky for her, because at the end of last season, she felt that she had everything set up. She had her family back together. They were in control of the North again. This season, there’s a new threat, and all of a sudden she finds herself somewhat back in the deep end,” Turner said. “And without Littlefinger, it’s a test for her of whether she can get through it. It’s a big challenge for her, without this master manipulator having her back. This season is more a passionate fight for her than a political, manipulative kind of fight.”

HBO has not yet confirmed when Game of Thrones will premiere, but Turner’s statement seems to be accurate when taking into consideration reports that the show will continue filming into summer 2018.