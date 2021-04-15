'Game of Thrones' Fans Sent Into a Tizzy Over Renewed Hopes for Season 8 After Cryptic Message

By Stephen Andrew

Game of Thrones fans are in an absolute tizzy over renewed hopes for a Season 8 do-over after a cryptic message appeared online. On Wednesday night, a "Winter is coming" post appeared on the Game of Thrones Twitter account, launching fans into wild speculation over what it could mean. For most, it ignited hopes that HBO might be greenlighting a remake or re-edit of the final season's ending, which was not met with overall acclaim from fans or critics.

"Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle," one person tweeted back. "Y’all really should reconsider a full redo of Seasons 7 and 8 while the actors are all relatively close to their original ages," someone else wrote. Scroll down to see more reactions from fans hoping for a Season 8 redo.

"Are you guys finally remaking Season 8?" one fan asked.

prevnext

"Ideally, I'd like to forget about Season 7 too," another Twitter user commented. "Redo both seasons?"

prevnext

"Truth is, they would have to remake Season 7 too," someone else offered. "In the first season it took three eps. to get from Winterfell to King's Landing. In season 7 it took Daenerys a few hours by dragon. Season 7 sucked too. If they couldn't crib off Martin, Benioff and Weiss had no clue what to do."

prevnext

"That’s a cool saying, but where’s the real season 8," one other fan sarcastically inquired.

prevnext

"The way you killed this franchise with that terrible Season 8 will forever hurt me," somebody else tweeted. "Please tell me you're gonna do a remake and this is somehow the foreshadow."

prevnext

"Winter came and couldn't make it past WINTERFELL. The big bad Night King was killed by a stab by a screaming teenager. Jon Snow became the most expensive extra in TV history. Masterclass writing like, 'I dun want et" and "she's muh queen." Redo Season 7&8. Then we'll talk," an upset fan said.

prevnext
0comments

"I disagree with all the comments of season 8. I understand people wanted a perfect ending (whatever that may have been for them) but I enjoyed season 8," one last fan wrote, defending the show's ending. "It was dark, nail-biting, super sad, & unexpected. Sometimes in life we don't get the fairytale happy ending we all want."

prev
Start the Conversation

of