'Game of Thrones' Fans Sent Into a Tizzy Over Renewed Hopes for Season 8 After Cryptic Message

Game of Thrones fans are in an absolute tizzy over renewed hopes for a Season 8 do-over after a cryptic message appeared online. On Wednesday night, a "Winter is coming" post appeared on the Game of Thrones Twitter account, launching fans into wild speculation over what it could mean. For most, it ignited hopes that HBO might be greenlighting a remake or re-edit of the final season's ending, which was not met with overall acclaim from fans or critics.

"Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle," one person tweeted back. "Y’all really should reconsider a full redo of Seasons 7 and 8 while the actors are all relatively close to their original ages," someone else wrote. Scroll down to see more reactions from fans hoping for a Season 8 redo.