'Game of Thrones' Writer Responds to 'Iron Anniversary,' Posts His Own Episode Watch List

Screenwriter Bryan Cogman is seen by many Game of Thrones fans as the saving grace of the show, but the curators of HBO's "Iron Anniversary" event don't seem to feel the same way. HBO announced the month-long virtual event last week, including curated playlists of Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch. Starting on Saturday, Cogman began tweeting about the event, offering his own playlists as well.

"Well, the genius who curated the GoT Iron Anniversary playlists clearly has it in for me," Cogman joked on Twitter. "Jaime abd Brienne 'Best of' lists that DON'T include 'Kissed by Fire' OR 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?' Okay." Cogman wrote both of the episodes he referred to, and many more. In fact, Cogman's scripts are considered some of the best of the series, and certainly, the best of the later seasons when the show surpassed the events of the novels it was based on.

The latter episode was my unabashed, heart-on-my-sleeve love letter to @nikolajcw and @lovegwendoline! — Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) April 10, 2021

Cogman would go on to tweet about the Iron Anniversary several times on Saturday and then again on Monday. A few hours after his first tweet, he wrote: Okay, I've looked at these lists. I'm doing my own. Look for them this week. I don't work for them no more, f— it." In a separate tweet, he added: "Guys, I still love the show and my colleagues. Just talking about these 'curated' lists."

Cogman's first custom-made list went up on Monday afternoon, promising to add more throughout the week. He wrote: "I'll get to the character watchlists later. For now here are my Top 20 GoT episodes, if you just want to revisit a few." The list included episodes from all eight seasons, concerning all of the main plotlines and characters. The number one entry was Season 4, Episode 10, "The Children."

I don't work for them no more, fuck it. — Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) April 10, 2021

"Oh, and by the way, if you're new to show... just watch the show!" Cogman added jovially. "Otherwise it'll be even more incomprehensible than it already often is!"

For those unaware, Cogman was an aspiring TV writer and actor hired by Game of Thrones co-creator and showrunner David Benioff as a personal assistant just as the show was picked up by HBO. Cogman went from copy-editing scripts in Season 1 to be one of only nine writers credited in the series' entire run. In behind-the-scenes segments, he was praised for his attention to detail on continuity and passion for the source material.

12) The Watchers on the Wall (S4)

11) Fire and Blood (S1)

10) The Rains of Castamere (S3)

9) Two Swords (S4)

8) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (S8)

7) The Mountain and the Viper (S4)

6) Baelor (S1)

5) Kissed By Fire (S3)

4) Blackwater (S2)

3) Hardhome (S5) (cont.) — Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) April 12, 2021

2) The Winds of Winter (S6)

1) The Children (S4) More lists later! — Bryan Cogman (@cogman_bryan) April 12, 2021

Cogman was initially hired by HBO to create and executive produce a Game of Thrones spinoff when the main series ended, but his project was not picked up. He has since moved on to wrote a live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone for Disney, to be a consulting producer on Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, and take on a handful of other projects in the fantasy genre.

Trusting Cogman's taste, many fans are looking forward to his Game of Thrones playlists throughout this week on Twitter. The Iron Anniversary event carries on on HBO and HBO Max.