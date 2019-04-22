‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Spot Its 69-Minute Runtime, and Twitter Has Jokes

Game of Thrones fans noticed that Sunday’s episode is exactly the 69th episode of the series, which sparked a few jokes on Twitter.

The second episode picks up right where last week’s “Winterfell” ended, with Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving in Winterfell alone.

While some predicted Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) would kill him right away, Brienne (Gwendolyn Christie) successfully convinced them to do otherwise. Now, Jamie is alive to help the people in the North defeat the Night King and the White Walkers.

“And it’s 69 minutes long. What are David and Dan up to???” writer Jason Nawara tweeted, referring to Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“Episode 69 on Easter!” another fan wrote.

“I didn’t check the episode titles for this season of GoT but I’ll trust Hulu when it says ‘S8E2: Game of Thrones 69,’” one fan wrote. “Things are about to get even sexier than usual!”

I didn’t check the episode titles for this season of GoT but I’ll trust Hulu when it says “S8E2: Game of Thrones 69”.

“HBO really needS to uncork something special for #GameOfThrones episode 69 amirite,” another wrote.

“Oh hell yeah. Like they always say, it’s only a matter of time until the 69,” another fan joked.

Game of Thrones is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin, although the series has long since moved beyond the stories in the novels. Martin is still working on The Winds of Winter, the next book in the series.

“I know there are a lot of people out there who are very angry with me that Winds of Winter isn’t finished,” Martin explained to Entertainment Weekly last year. “And I’m mad about that myself. I wished I finished it four years ago. I wished it was finished now. But it’s not. And I’ve had dark nights of the soul where I’ve pounded my head against the keyboard and said, ‘God, will I ever finish this? The show is going further and further forward and I’m falling further and further behind. What the hell is happening here? I’ve got to do this.’”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

