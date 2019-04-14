‘Game of Thrones’: Direwolves Could Spoil the Starks’ Fates

Many of the events in upcoming Game of Thrones finale have been foreshadowed throughout the series, perhaps including the fate of the Stark family through their direwolves.

Game of Thrones has led fans on a long and winding adventure over the last eight years, and it has done some masterful storytelling along the way. This has included hints of foreshadowing that some fans are frantically picking apart now, hoping to get an idea of what is coming when the final season airs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the most popular fan theories suggests that Game of Thrones has already telegraphed the fate of the Stark family through the fates of their pet direwolves. Reddit user hauntedbundy_ laid out the narrative symmetry between the northern nobles and their animal companions, and extrapolated how it will effect the wars to come.

As they pointed out, two of the Stark kids have already died in the show so far — Robb and Rickon. Both died shortly after their direwolves, Grey Wind and Shaggydog respectively. Robb’s death closely matched that of his wolf — both were killed by the Freys and the Boltons at the red wedding, and Grey Wind’s head was even removed and sewn onto Robb’s body in mockery.

Meanwhile, both Rickon and Shaggydog were killed clumsily by their supposed allies, the Boltons, in an attempt to infuriate the rest of the Starks. If this trend continues, we can guess how the remaining Starks will die based on how their wolves left the show.

Bran’s wolf, Summer, sacrificed itself for him when they were being pursued by the White Walkers. It could be that Bran, now the Three-Eyed Raven, will give up his life to save others from the Night King in some dramatic climax. On the flip side, Bran could be forced to pay the price for letting others lay their lives on the line for him, perhaps falling victim to the Night King where there is no one left to come between them, either psychically or physically.

Meanwhile, Sansa’s wolf Lady was put to death unjustly when Cersei blamed her for Nymeria’s attack on Joffrey. Ned Stark himself swung the sword, so we could see Sansa killed in an act of mercy by her family. Perhaps Sansa will be turned into a White Walker, then cut down by Jon so that she won’t have to wander the earth as a zombie.

Finally, Jon and Arya both have more hopeful stories ahead of them, as their wolves have survived. Jon’s wolf, Ghost, is still alive and freely wanders the north, perhaps indicating that Jon can do the same. He may find himself as the ruler charged with rebuilding the north after the War for the Dawn, the same as his family yet set apart.

Arya’s wolf, Nymeria, fled into the wild and found a new pack of which she is now the leader. Arya could do the same, picking up the pieces of the Stark legacy when her siblings are gone and forming something new. Arya seems to have learned a valuable lesson about family recently, and she knows that “the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

Whatever the fate of the Starks, fans will know soon enough. Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.