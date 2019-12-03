‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Reveal If Drogon Actually Ate Daenerys’ Body After Her Death

The Game of Thrones showrunners have revealed what happened to Daenerys after the series finale. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss spoke about the vague ending in a commentary track included with the new home video release of the final season. Unsurprisingly, these off-screen details had fans a little divided.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones are ahead!

Game of Thrones Season 8 left a lot of loose ends to tie up, including the fate of the fan-favorite Queen Daenerys Targaryen. While it was clear that she had been stabbed and effectively killed by Jon Snow, her body was scooped up in the claws of her dragon, Drogon, as he flew off into the sunset.

On the DVD and Blu-ray copies of the season, however, Benioff and Weiss have some more details to add. In a commentary track on the series finale, the two talk about that scene with Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, beginning with the moment Jon Snow walked into the throne room.

“He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” Harington says, according to Entertainment Weekly. “In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons]. [Dany] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Dany] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family versus her.”

Moving onto Drogon’s reaction to Daenerys’ death, Clarke pointed out that fans have told her dragons typically eat their dead masters. While this is true in some mythology, it has not been established in this series, nor in the books it is based on. The showrunners shot it down.

“Drogon’s not going to eat you,” Benioff said. “He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

Interestingly, Drogon did not eat Jon either, but torched the Iron Throne instead. Some fans took issue with this heavy-handed symbolism, but Benioff explained what was going on in Drogon’s head there.

“If [Dany is] not going to sit on it, no one’s going to sit on it,” he said.

This is just one of the new tidbits of information coming out of the Game of Thrones home video release. Season 8 of the show is available in Blu-ray and DVD formats on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and a brand new box set of the entire series as well. Of course, the show is also streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now, although it is not clear if those special features will be available there any time soon.