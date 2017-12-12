‘Game of Thrones’ Star: Every Character Will Be Somewhere New

The characters of Game of Thrones are going to be in unfamiliar locations when the show returns for its final season.

John Bradley, who plays the beloved Samwell Tarly on the hit HBO show, spoke to TV Guide and teased that fan favorites will be placed in different locations for the eighth and final season.

“Each of the characters this year is placed in a completely alien environment at some point in the season that they’ve never been placed in before,” Bradley teased. “The thrill is seeing how they react to it and how they respond… This season, I think, more than any other, is stretching these characters.”

This means that fans may see more characters traveling north of the Wall to help fight the Night King and his army of Wights in the Great War. It also means that fans may finally see Cersei Lannister outside of the Red Keep, where she has spent her time for nearly the entire series. Bradley’s words could also be teasing that we finally see a character claim the Iron Throne.

Other stars of the show have also teased things for the upcoming season. During a recent interview with Variety, Sophie Turner, who portrays Sansa Stark, accidentally let slip when the eighth season will air, stating that “Game of Thrones comes out in 2019.”

Former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, previously teased that the series’ final season would be “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV.”

HBO has not yet confirmed a release date for Game of Thrones season 8.