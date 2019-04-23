‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Salaries, Net Worth Revealed

Game of Thrones is currently in its final season, and now the salaries and net worth of a number of cast members have been revealed.

Recently, Cosmopolitan published a breakdown of the numbers, which see both Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — who play Lannister brothers Tyrion and Jamie, respectively — coming out on top with $500,000 per episode. Both men are also each reportedly worth a cool $16 million.

Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) also earn $500,000 per episode.

As far as net worth goes, the outlet lists Clarke as being worth $13 million, Harington at $12 million, and Headey at $9 million.

Rounding out the list are Stark sisters Maisie Williams (Arya) and Sophie Turner (Sansa), both of whom earn $150,000 per episode and each worth $6 million.

In other Game of Thrones news, George R.R. Martin — the creator of the fantasy book series the show is based on — recently opened up and shared his thoughts on the show’s ending, saying that he personally feels like there was a lot more in his novels that the series didn’t cover.

“You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand,” he shared. “[showrunners] Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me.”

The iconic author then went on to explain that he understands because he also has done TV writing so he knows how things work in that particular area of the entertainment business.

“It’s weird, in Hollywood, this way… I mean I’ve worked on other shows, you know?” Martin said. “And whenever a show ends, and the longer the show lasts the harder it is. You’re really with a family.”

Regarding possible similarities and differences between the end of Game of Thrones and his novel series, Martin did not divulge any detailed info, but he did imply that his final two novels of the series will take a different route than the show has gone.

“I can say that when my next two books come out they’ll have to read them and then they can find out,” Martin stated.

Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.