‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Richard Madden Reveals Classic Throwback Photo

Richard Madden won Throwback Thursday with a tribute to his first days on Game of Thrones.

The HBO drama series alum took to Instagram Thursday to share a hilarious photo of himself, along with former co-stars Kit Harington and Alfie Allen posing together after a ride on the Wheel of Belfast in Northern Ireland. He revealed the photo was taken almost 10 years ago, after the friends had gone through their first table read for the show’s first episode.

“[Throw back Thursday] This is Kit, Alfie and I after our first read through of S1 Ep1 of Game of Thrones about 10 years ago. KIDZ,” Madden captioned the shot.

“Legends,” John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarley on GoT, commented, adding a heart emoji.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the drama series, added “Oh my god you’re babiesssss.”

Since the photo was taken, Allen’s character Theon Greyjoy has lost some body parts, Harington’s Jon Snow has gone from bastard child to King of the North, and Madden’s Rob Stark has been dead for quite some time.

Madden famously left the series after he was one of the many victims in the tragic Red Wedding murder sequence that claimed the life of the then-King of the North, his wife and the Stark family matriarch, Catelyn Stark.

Since then, Madden has moved on with roles in other popular films and series, including Netflix’s Bodyguard, which resulted in the actor winning a Golden Globe for his performance.

Rumors have swirled surrounding the possibility of the actor taking over the role of James Bond, though he recently shut the reports down.

“That’s a lovely, flattering rumor that is on the Internet. And at that end, that’s all it is: a lovely, flattering rumor. But no, I’m not,” Madden said during an Emmys FYC event for Bodyguard.

The rumors first surfaced in late 2018 after a source implied Madden had been offered the role to replace Daniel Craig.

“Richard Madden is set to be offered the chance to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond, according to industry sources,” the source said in October. “It is understood that Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer at Eon Productions who has the final say on all Bond characters, is likely to approach Madden in the next few days.”

“It’s seriously looking like he is going to get the job,” another source said. “Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Bodyguard is available to stream on Netflix.