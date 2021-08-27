'Game of Thrones' Actor Aidan Gillen Stars in 'Killers of the Cosmos,' Get an Exclusive First Look at the Trailer

✖

Aidan Gillen is taking on the mysteries of the universe in Science Channel's innovative new show Killers of the Cosmos. The Game of Thrones actor steps in as a film-noir gumshoe detective in the series, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Science Channel, PopCulture.com can exclusively announce.

Killers of the Cosmos mixes scripted, animated drama with top experts in the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, biology, cosmology and planetary science to investigate the darker sides of the great beyond. Get your first look at the action-packed and educational series trailer above.

"Space inspires awe and wonder but it also can be scary… and lethal," reads the show's official description. "Supermassive black holes, deadly gamma-ray bursts, rogue asteroids, dark energy, supernovas… Our world is under attack from above. It’s like a ticking time bomb." Gillen steps in as the detective tasked with solving a different case every episode, but first, he needs evidence.

The Wire alum is aided by a "mysterious informant," investigating each disaster-in-the-making with the help of a "wide range of experts" who have spent their lives studying some of science’s most unbelievable wonders. Six cases face our hero in Killer of the Cosmos: dark stars, death rays, little green men, killer rocks, cosmic scrap and the big sleep. Each of these cases features a different deadly danger lurking deep in space, leading the investigation to one conclusion: "Earth is in the firing line. It’s not a matter of if these things will strike, but when!"

Killers of the Cosmos premieres Sunday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on the Science Channel. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #KillersOfTheCosmos. Killers of the Cosmos is produced by Wall to Wall Media Ltd for bilibili (Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd) and Discovery, Inc. For Wall to Wall, Executive Producers are Tim Lambert and Jeremy Dear, Series Producer is Nigel Paterson. For Discovery, Executive Producers are Caroline Perez, Abram Sitzer and Wyatt Channell.