Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen Join ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Taylor Sheridan’s New Movie

Former Sons of Anarchy actor Taylor Sheridan‘s next movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, has a trio of new stars on the cast list, which already includes Angelina Jolie, Tyler Perry and Nicholas Hoult.

On Monday, Deadline reported that former The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal, Game of Thrones‘ Aidan Gillen and Happy!‘s Medina Senghore have joined the film. Finn Little and Jake Weber will also star in the chase thriller, which Sheridan will direct.

The movie is based on the novel by Michael Koryta and will be produced by BRON Studios and Film Rites. The plot centers on a teenage boy who sees a brutal murder and goes on the run from the killers, while a Montana fire blazes. During the film, the boy tries to hid as a member of a wilderness skills program and gets a new identity.

Jolie joined the film in January and is set to be Sheridan’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 crime thriller Wind River. He was originally slated to make F.A.S.T., an action movie starring Chris Pratt as a former special forces commando leading a team to stop drug dealers. However, that project reportedly got delayed, and he decided to make Those Who Wish Me Dead in the interim.

The new movie is one of a handful of projects Jolie has in the works. She will next be seen in Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which opens on Oct. 18. She also reportedly signed on for Chloe Zhao’s Marvel movie The Eternals.

While Sons of Anarchy fans know Sheridan best as the actor who played Deputy Chief David Hale from 2008 to 2010, he has since reinvented himself as a screenwriter and director, focusing on crime thrillers. He wrote Sicario and its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado. He earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his 2016 screenplay Hell or High Water, a neo-Western starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine.

Bernthal is best known for playing Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead and the title character in the Netflix Marvel series The Punisher. He also recently starred in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix and was seen in the box office hit Baby Driver. Bernthal is also rumored to be starring in Ben Affleck’s The Accountant sequel.

Gillen is best known for playing Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish on Game of Thrones, and also starred opposite Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. He recently played Queen’s manager John Reid in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Senghore stars as Amanda Hansen in SyFy’s Happy! with Christopher Meloni. She also starred in an episode of Blindspot in 2018.

