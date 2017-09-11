‘Game of Thrones’ Star Predicted His Character’s Death a Year Before It Happened

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the latest season of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Ever since the very first season of Game of Thrones, fans have been waiting for Petyr Baelish, AKA Littlefinger, to meet an untimely end. The character was always lying through his teeth, causing some of the worst moments in the lives of the other characters in order to raise his own position.

Littlefinger was a sneaky monster, and fans cheered when Arya, Sansa and Bran conspired to kill him in the Season 7 finale. While the death was a surprise for fans, it seems as though actor Aidan Gillen saw it coming. In fact, the star predicted his character’s death over a year before it happened.

After the finale of Season 6, Gillen spoke with the Huffington Post about Littlefinger, and he believed that his betrayal of Ned Stark in Season 1 would still come back to haunt him.

“While some things are best forgotten all those moments are always still in play. While there was always the justification of, ‘I tried to tell Ned, but he didn’t listen,’ I still held a dagger to his throat. Not an image I would want to be in Sansa’s mind. Although, she might possibly understand. Arya might understand it in a different way.”

When Sansa put Littlefinger on trial in the finale, he tried to talk his way out of the situation. He claimed that he was trying to help the Starks. Fortunately, Bran in the Three-Eyed Raven, and can see the past unfold. He was able to see Littlefinger holding the dagger to Ned’s throat, and his confirmation was more than enough for Sansa.