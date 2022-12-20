'Galavant': Karen David Reflects on Musical Series' Enduring Cult Popularity (Exclusive)

Galavant was a groundbreaking television musical series that aired for two seasons on ABC, between 2015 and 2016. Years later, the Dan Fogelman-created series has become somewhat of a cult classic with fans. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with series star Karen David, who portrayed Princess Isabella "Izzy" Maria Lucia Elizabetta of Valencia.

We asked David about the show remaining so beloved among viewers over the past several years, and she gushed over "how happy that makes me and all of us who were part of Galavant" to know that fans still love the comedy. "It was one of those experiences that you don't know if it ever happens in a lifetime," she continued. "For it to have happened for two seasons was pure and utter joy and magic. If anyone had told any of us that we were going to do a show that if Monty Python had a baby with Princess Bride, this would pop out... And that I would get the chance to work with the likes of Dan Fogelman and Alan Menken."

Noting how incredible her experience working with Menken — an iconic composer behind major Disney films like Beauty and the Beast — David said, "I remember singing all the Disney songs in choir when I was in school. And so to work with Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. And, oh my gosh, this amazing cast. To play this character too, that is so different. I think all of us, safe to say we're just so happy it happened."

David went on to express how special it is "anytime we talk about it, our eyes literally just light up. You make me light up like a light bulb when you ask me about Galavant, because it was one of those experiences that just doesn't happen every day." She then shared, "My dad always says to me about it.. he said it was one of those roles where I got to do everything I wanted to do. The tomboy came out of me, where I got to sword fight and dance with horses and ride horses, and sing Alan Menken songs. And it was just so utterly magical.

She continued "I'm so grateful that to this day, first it was on Netflix, now it's on Hulu, post-ABC. And what was so wonderful about it is that people are still discovering it. And I feel like more people are discovering it now. I'm just so happy that those two seasons are out there. As long as they're out there, I feel that heartbeat of that show will continue."

David then noted comparisons between Galavant and her new CBS holiday movie, explaining, "I just love that it's one of those shows, like When Christmas Was Young, that truly is about the music factor in it. But it just reaches the hearts of all ages. I love that. And with, When Christmas Was Young, it's very much about going after a dream and how it's never too late to go after a dream."

The singer went on to say, "Same thing with Galavant too. It's just, the characters just being so authentic to themselves, albeit deeply flawed, and poking fun at the whole fairytale genre. It just broke the fourth wall. It was something very different that I'm so honored and so glad that I got to be a part of. And be able to talk to you about it years later." As David noted, both seasons of Galavant are currently streaming on Hulu. Fans can check out When Christmas Was Young on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.