‘Future Unwritten’: CBS News Correspondent Exits

A CBS News correspondent has exited the company.

Omar Villafranca announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he will no longer be working at CBS News.

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“After more than a decade covering breaking news and investigations (and a few fun stories too!), my piece on “Hoosiers” was my last at CBS News,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to the producers/crews/editors/engineers and my family! Future: Unwritten!”

Villafranca joined CBS News in 2014 as a correspondent for Newspath, CBS News’ 24-hour newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world. Before CBS, Villafranca worked at KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth, KOTV-TV the CBS affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and KSWO-TV in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The Dallas-based correspondent has reported on the riots in Ferguson, Missouri, Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Michael, even traveled to El Salvador to trace the root cause of migrants coming to the United States. For his extensive coverage of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery on CBS News platforms and 48 Hours, Villafranca won a Gracie from the Alliance for Women in Media and the Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association. Additionally, he’s been part of CBS News’ multiplatform, multi-broadcast coverage of the shooting of five police officers in Dallas.

(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As Villafranca shared in his post, his final piece was on the Hoosiers film, which is close to celebrating its 40th anniversary, and how the legacy “lives on through a group of Indiana referees and a basketball icon in the state.” With his future unwritten, it’s unknown where Villafranca will end up next and what he will be reporting on, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be stepping back from the reporting any time soon. It might just take some time to figure out what he wants to do next.

CBS News has gone through some changes in recent months, with CS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas revealing earlier this week she’s exiting at the end of the month. Gayle King, meanwhile, is staying on after signing a new contract despite rumors of her departure. There have been a lot of departures and exits on CBS News, and Villafranca is just the latest one. Fans who loved seeing his reports should keep an eye out for what he’ll do next, because even though that has yet to be revealed, it shouldn’t be long until he lands something new.