Huge Update on Gayle King’s Future at CBS Amidst Exit Speculation

There’s a big update on Gayle King’s future at CBS.

As the network goes through a major overhaul for its CBS News division, King is sticking around.

A spokesperson confirmed to CNN that King has renewed her contract to stay at CBS. “I’m excited about continuing at CBS Mornings. As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go,” King said in a statement.

Gayle King at the “Wicked: For Good” New York Premiere held at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

News comes after CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has been brainstorming ways to give CBS Mornings a reboot, of sorts. Reportedly, after Paramount struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, there could be a merger between CNN and CBS News in the future. In October, Variety reported that King was expected to depart from CBS Mornings after her existing contract ended in May, with the possibility of staying on the news division in another position.

The publication then said in January that she might be eyeing various options at CBS News, including a special correspondent role. Another option would be to keep her on air for a “farewell” year at a lower salary. King said in her statement that “rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated” and is looking forward to staying right where she is. “CBS News is my longtime home,” she said, “and I am committed to our mission.”

Gayle King hosts CBS Mornings weekdays with Nate Burleson, and they are joined by featured host Vladimir Duthiers and other CBS journalists. King and Burleson were also previously joined by Tony Dokoupil, who recently moved to CBS Evening News as the new anchor.

Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Gayle King on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In a statement, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said King and Burleson “are fantastic partners on the show and morning TV is more vibrant than ever. We are excited to continue to evolve CBS Mornings and can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Fans of CBS Mornings should be able to rest easy now that it’s been confirmed that King is not going anywhere, at least not any time soon. It’s unclear how long her contract is for, but if anything, she will be kicking off mornings for the foreseeable future, and it’s always possible she’ll renew her contract again when the time comes. Fans will just have to be patient and be happy that CBS Mornings will remain intact.