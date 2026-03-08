‘CBS Mornings’ Figure Exits Show: ‘I’m Tired’

CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas is exiting her role with CBS News at the end of this month. A source revealed the shakeup to TheWrap.

A memo from Thomas was leaked to the media outlet. In the memo, she expresses her excitement, and seemingly hints at burnout from work.

“This isn’t THE GREAT GOODBYE NOTE,” Thomas told staff in a memo. “But you should know I’ve been thinking about this for a while and, frankly, I’m tired y’all. In return, this team has made me more thoughtful, empathetic and expanded my personal definition of storytelling,” she added. “I’ve had the privilege of helping to make 10 (now 12!) hours of television each week that goes out free to people everywhere. I’ve taken that responsibility of trying to inform, educate, entertain and make people care about the world around them very seriously, and I know the people here do, too.”

Her exit comes as Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss makes major changes at the network and amid Gayle King’s confirmation she’s remaining on the show following months of speculation she’d be replaced at the end of her contract in May.

Thomas has been on the show as the top producer since 2021. She added in her memo that she “tried to make this show something she and everybody on this team want to be a part of. Want to watch. Want to learn from.”

The show’s senior broadcast producer Jon Tower will serve as the interim executive producer duties once Thomas leaves. CBS News President Tom Cibrowski said Thomas brought “energy, clarity, and heart” into the show as he acknowledged the fast-moving pace of morning television.

“Getting to know Shawna this past year has been a gift,” he wrote in a memo. “She is a passionate journalist, especially when it comes to reporting and understanding our country’s very dynamic political arena. We will certainly miss her smart and reasoned voice at our morning meeting.”

Cibrowski noted that more changes are to come in the coming weeks and months. In a memo, she added that she’s “excited to continue to evolve CBS Mornings and can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Weiss has told CBS News staff she wanted to make the network “fit for purpose in the 21st century,” which includes not just changes atCBS Mornings, but also CBS Evening News, while prioritizing streaming content. More job cuts are also expected this spring.