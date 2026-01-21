Gayle King Possibly Headed for ‘Farewell’ Run at CBS Amidst Salary Scrutiny

Gayle King may be headed toward a major role shake-up at CBS News amid concerns about her multi-million-dollar salary.

The CBS Mornings host, 71, seems to be garnering the attention of CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, Variety reported Tuesday, with her salary of about $15 million being seen as “no longer viable in a weaker media economy.”

Beverly Hills, CA January 11, 2026 Gayle King on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

King is reportedly considering various options, including a new special correspondent role that would have her appearing on CBS News but not as a regular host, or another path that would keep her on air for a “farewell” year at a lower salary.

Straight Shuter columnist Rob Shuter’s sources had a similar insight into King’s position at CBS, with a source sharing on his Naughty But Nice Substack page that the network “loves” King but needs to make adjustments to her position.

“She’s basically moving into a ‘special projects’ role,” Shuter’s insider explained. “She can still headline big interviews, still be a face for the network, but her role will be drastically reduced.”

King’s possible switch-up at the network comes as Variety‘s insiders report that the Paramount Skydance unit is “veering toward dysfunction” with Weiss’ management team at the helm. With higher-ups reportedly not valuing the news standards being held by CBS News’ veteran journalists and a staff that views Weiss with skepticism, things are reportedly getting tense at the network.

Gayle King at the “Wicked: For Good” New York Premiere held at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

King has not commented publicly on her next role at CBS News, but the veteran journalist reportedly had a “low-key” lunch to talk about her future, Page Six reported. King renews her contract every year, and her current contract is set to expire in May, according to the outlet’s sources.

News of King’s possible role change comes following a number of major talent shakeups at the network, the most recent of which came as Weiss installed Tony Dokoupil as anchor of the flagship program CBS Evening News.