'Friends' Star David Schimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts to His Admission of Jennifer Aniston Crush

✖

A lot was revealed on the Friends Reunion when the cast members took a walk down memory lane. While Rachel and Ross had feelings for each other throughout all 10 seasons, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted during the HBO Max show that their on-screen romance wasn't just acting; the actors confessed they had real feelings for each other. During an interview on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Schwimmer's ex, Natlie Imbruglia, who he dated while he was filming the show, revealed how she felt about the confession.

"I thought that too," she responded when one of the hosts suggested there was a "crossover" at that time. "No, I'm joking," she added according to Us Weekly. The singer then elaborated by saying she can't remember exactly when the two dated during the 90s, but when she visited him on set, she never looked to see if the two were acting any kind of way behind her back. In fact, now that so much time has passed, she's not really bothered by it at all.

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the 46-year-old detailed. "I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other 'little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm okay with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."

During the reunion, host James Corden asked if there were any real-life romances on set, and that's when Aniston and Schwimmer took he opportunity to admit they crushed hard on each other starting in the first season. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer confessed. Aniston didn't hesitate to inform the audience that it was "reciprocated." "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Aniston said.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop," she added. Schwimmer added, "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel." Courteney Cox made a comment that that specific scene brings her to tears because she knows the real emotion that's behind that. Although the two had very real feelings for one another, Schwimmer said their timing never worked because they were always in a relationship with someone else, and they always respected that and never crossed that line. Matt LeBlanc jokingly made a comment while sipping his drink that alluded to how that may not have been totally true. However, he did say he was kidding, while Schwimmer and Aniston laughed.