‘Friends’ Reunion: Courteney Cox Reveals Cast Has Only Been Together Twice Since Show Ended

They may have promised to be “there for you,” but getting the entire cast of Friends together is no easy feat. While appearing on the web series Hiking with Kevin Nealson to speak about the recently confirmed Friends reunion special, Cox opened up about the strain distance and time has had on the relationship with her former castmates, admitting since the series ended in 2004, they have only reunited about two times.

“The ideal for me – and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever, I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years – and we finally all got together and had dinner,” the actress admitted. “And when we get together, which is never, it only happened…it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

One of those reunions came just months ago when Cox hosted a dinner party at her home in October, which Jennifer Aniston documented on her recently-launched Instagram account. The post marked Aniston’s first on the social media platform and subsequently caused Instagram to crash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Of course, the lack of get togethers is all about to change in a big way. After much urging from fans and plenty of teasing, Warner Media confirmed that the entire cast – Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – will be reuniting for an untitled unscripted special for HBO Max.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Speaking about the reunion special, Cox couldn’t help but share her excitement, stating that, “we’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

To be directed by Ben Winston, the special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will drop on HBO Max on its launch day in May 2020.