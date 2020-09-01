Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Schedule Revealed
It may only be September, but Freeform is preparing for 31 back-to-back nights of frights. On Tuesday, the network officially unveiled its complete 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, the annual slate of Halloween offerings that’s guaranteed to get everyone in the spirit of the season.
As with year's past, Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 will be led with a staggering number of Hocus Pocus screenings, the network set to air the beloved 1993 film 14 times, including twice on Halloween day. Of course, Freeform is brewing up more than just that cult classic. Across all 31 days of October, beginning on Oct. 1, viewers will be able to tune into viewings of everything from Tim Burton's stop-motion masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hotel Transylvania, Gremlins, Casper, The Addams Family, and more.
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off of Thursday, Oct. 1 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31. The network will also be kicking off the slate of content on Oct. 2 with Freeform's Halloween Road, a drive-through experience filled with film screenings, live entertainment, themed surprises, and photo opportunities. That event will be held outside the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. Check out Freeform's full 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, provided by Entertainment Weekly, below (all times listed in ET).
10/1 – 10/5
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
5:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Oct. 2
11:00 a.m. – The Goonies
1:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:05 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
7:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 3
7:00 a.m. – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. – The Goonies
10:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
12:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
3:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. – The Craft
Sunday, Oct. 4
7:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. – Ghostbusters II
12:00 p.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2:05 p.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
3:05 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Monday, Oct. 5
11:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls
10/6 – 10/10
Tuesday, Oct. 6
11:00 a.m. – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
4:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice
8:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. – Matilda
4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
6:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
12:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)
Thursday, Oct. 8
12:00 p.m. – Matilda
2:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
4:30 p.m. – Goosebumps (2015)
7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. – Warm Bodies
Friday, Oct. 9
11:30 a.m. – The Mummy (1999)
2:20 p.m. – Goosebumps (2015)
4:45 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 p.m. – Addams Family Values
8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:00 a.m. – The Mummy (1999)
10:00 a.m. – The Mummy Returns
1:05 p.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
3:35 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
7:45 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2 – Freeform Premiere
9:50 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
10/11 – 10/15
Sunday, Oct. 11
7:00 a.m. – The Mummy Returns
10:05 a.m. – Casper (1995)
12:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
1:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:35 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
9:50 p.m. – Twitches
11:55 p.m. – Twitches Too
Monday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor – Freeform Premiere
12:30 p.m. – Halloweentown
2:30 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
4:30 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
5:00 p.m. – Shrek
7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. – The Scorpion King – Freeform Premiere
Tuesday, Oct. 13
11:00 a.m. – The Goonies
1:35 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
2:05 p.m. – Shrek
4:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
6:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values
8:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)
Wednesday, Oct. 14
1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls
Thursday, Oct. 15
7:00 a.m. – Scream 3
11:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)
1:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice
3:30 p.m. – Scream
6:00 p.m. – Scream 2
8:30 p.m. – The Craft
12:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)
10/16 – 10/20
Friday, Oct. 16
11:30 a.m. – The Craft
2:00 p.m. – Matilda
4:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
6:00 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. – Monsters, University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
12:30 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 17
7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
8:55 a.m. – Matilda
10:55 a.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:40 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:45 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:55 p.m. – Halloweentown
12:00 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Sunday, Oct. 18
7:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
11:00 a.m. – Twitches
1:05 p.m. – Twitches Too
3:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. – Gremlins
Monday, Oct. 19
11:00 a.m. – Matilda
1:00 p.m. – Gremlins
3:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:30 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m. – Matilda
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
8:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
12:00 a.m. – Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
10/21 – 10/25
Wednesday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
1:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
4:00 p.m. – Ghostbuster II
6:30 p.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, Oct. 22
11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
12:35 p.m. - Jumanji (1995)
2:35 p.m. – The Mummy (1999)
5:45 p.m. – The Mummy Returns
8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. – Jumanji (1995)
1:30 p.m. – Scream
4:00 p.m. – Scream 2
6:30 p.m. – Beetlejuice
8:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 24
7:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8:00 a.m. – Halloweentown
10:05 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:05 p.m. – Beetlejuice
2:10 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
11:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016) – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 25
7:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
9:00 a.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
11:30 a.m. – The Craft
2:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
4:05 p.m. – Addams Family Values
6:10 p.m. – Ghostbusters (2016)
9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. – The Craft
10/26 – 10/31
Monday, Oct. 26
11:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. – Twitches
5:00 p.m. – Twitches Too
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, Oct. 27
11:00 a.m. – Casper (1995)
1:00 p.m. – Scared Shrekless
1:30 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
4:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, Oct. 28
12:00 p.m. – Jumanji (1995)
2:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
4:30 p.m. – Matilda
6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, Oct. 29
12:00 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)
2:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters II
5:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
9:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Friday, Oct. 30
11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:05 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:35 p.m. – Beetlejuice
4:40 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 31
7:00 a.m. – Twitches
9:00 a.m. – Twitches Too
11:00 a.m. – Halloweentown
1:00 p.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
3:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
5:10 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. – Ghostbusters (1984)