Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' Schedule Revealed

It may only be September, but Freeform is preparing for 31 back-to-back nights of frights. On Tuesday, the network officially unveiled its complete 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, the annual slate of Halloween offerings that’s guaranteed to get everyone in the spirit of the season.

As with year's past, Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 will be led with a staggering number of Hocus Pocus screenings, the network set to air the beloved 1993 film 14 times, including twice on Halloween day. Of course, Freeform is brewing up more than just that cult classic. Across all 31 days of October, beginning on Oct. 1, viewers will be able to tune into viewings of everything from Tim Burton's stop-motion masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hotel Transylvania, Gremlins, Casper, The Addams Family, and more.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off of Thursday, Oct. 1 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31. The network will also be kicking off the slate of content on Oct. 2 with Freeform's Halloween Road, a drive-through experience filled with film screenings, live entertainment, themed surprises, and photo opportunities. That event will be held outside the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. Check out Freeform's full 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, provided by Entertainment Weekly, below (all times listed in ET).