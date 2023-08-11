'Futurama' EP is 'Optimistic' About Show's Future After Hulu Revival

After a 10-year break, Futurama is finally back and better than ever, with Season 11 currently dropping weekly on Hulu, but what does this mean for the show's future? Via The Direct, executive producer Claudia Katz tells SFX Magazine that she was hopeful and optimistic that the revival wouldn't be the end of it, but for now, it's hard to tell.

"We had the privilege of doing 52 episodes for Comedy Central, which was fantastic," Katz shared. "These days, you can't assume that you're going to be able to finish on your own terms. So that led to the writers being very conscientious about always doing a season finale and not taking anything for granted. And that is still true to this day. We're doing these 20 episodes, and I think everybody is really hopeful and optimistic that we'll get to do more. But in the same way, each season has a season and (hopefully not) series finale."

Futurama only has a 20-episode order, but this also wouldn't be the first time that the series has bounced back, and years later. The adult animated sitcom debuted on Fox in 1999 and was canceled by the network after four seasons in 2003. The series was then picked up by Comedy Central in 2009, running until Season 10 before the network canceled it in 2013. Fast forward 10 years, and Futurama's future is looking as bright as ever, and it's possible that if the new episodes drive up enough interest, it could go beyond the 20 episodes.

The original voice cast for Futurama returned for the revival, including Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacHeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. Since only three episodes have premiered on Hulu, it may be a bit early to wonder about the future of the series, but at the very least, it sounds like Claudia Katz, and probably others on the show, have no intention to end Futurama any time soon, but it may just be up to Hulu now to make the decision.

Hopefully, more Futurama is on the way soon, but for now, fans will have to look forward to the remaining episodes of the 20-episode order, which is definitely better than nothing. New episodes of Futurama drop on Mondays only on Hulu. Maybe if enough people watch it, the streamer could order a lot more.