Fran Drescher Reveals ‘The Nanny’ Reboot Details

Fran Drescher gave some updates on a revival of The Nanny, the hit ’90s sitcom that made her a star.

Drescher told Deadline at the Tribeca Film Festival that she has ideas for a new edition of The Nanny, but cautioned it was still early. She did not give any other updates on the project, but hinted it could feature a younger cast.

It’s not clear if that means she is leaning towards a reboot without her starring in it, or a reboot where her character would be surrounded by a new cast.

The Nanny originally ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999 for six seasons and was created by Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson. Drescher starred as Fran Fine, a New York cosmetics saleswoman who becomes the nanny for rich British widower Maxwell’s (Charles Shauhnessy) three children. Over time, Maxwell and Fran fell in love and had two children. The series was produced by Sony’s TriStar Television and is now distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

The series earned 12 Emmy nominations, including two for Drescher’s performance. She also picked up two Golden Globe nominations.

Since the show is still beloved, Drescher has been asked about revivals over the years. Last year, she told Entertainment Tonight she was talking about it with Jacobson, her ex-husband.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” she said. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

She also said at the time the revival would not be simply a continuation of the stories from the original series.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can’t just pick up where we left off,” she explained. “But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”

More recently, Drescher joked about Cardi B starring in a Nanny reboot, but she told PEOPLE that is not something that will really happen. Instead, she is talking with Jacobson and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator/star Rachel Bloom about “something that I think The Nanny fans are going to be very excited about. Something Nanny related.”

However, Drescher defended the idea of having the “Bodak Yellow” rapper star in a sitcom.

“I actually think she’s funny. I think she’s beautiful and she has a funny voice. She’s from New York. She’s got the style of a star and you can’t buy that. There are just some people like JLo and Cher and Diana Ross. It’s just a given,” Drescher said of Cardi B. “She and I on social media, on Instagram and stuff, she’s often putting us together. My picture, her picture. She’s very influenced by the style of myself and the nanny from back in the day and it’s very flattering to me.”

Drescher’s next movie, Safe Spaces, screened at the Tribeca Film Festival Monday. She is now set to star in Uninsured, a new sitcom in development for NBC.

Photo credit: CBS via Getty Images