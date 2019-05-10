Fox Welcomes 6 New Series for the 2019-2020 Season

Fox Entertainment’s first season as an independent broadcaster without its own television studio will include six brand new shows — two comedies and four sitcoms. The network unveiled the slate on Thursday, including shows starring Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Michael Sheen.

The 2019-2020 TV season sees FOX entering a new era. Before, the network had a stable of shows produced by 20th Century Fox Television Studios that it could pull from, but now that is owned by Disney. Fox Entertainment, led by Charlie Collier, is now its own entity and co-producing some of the new shows. Coincidentally, three are still produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

Fox also gets off the hook with trying to schedule its Thursdays thanks to Thursday night football. Fox will also still carry MLB playoffs, including the World Series, and wrestling events to take off the pressure from fall shows.

‘Deputy’

Deputy stars Stephen Doff (True Detective) in a modern cop drama with a Western twist, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Aquaman‘s Will Beal wrote the script and is an executive producer. David Ayer (Suicide Squad) helmed the pilot and is an executive producer with Cedar Park’s Chris Long.

‘Next’

John Slattery stars in Next, a fact-cased thriller about a rogue artificial intelligence. It’s looking to hit audiences’ thirst for action, combined with the theme of technology changing culture. 24 veteran Manny Coto wrote the script and executive produces. John Requa and Glen Ficarra, who worked on This Is Us and directed Crazy, Stupid, Love. together, are also executive producers.

‘Prodigal Son’

Michael Sheen’s fans will want to check out Prodigal Son, which pairs him with The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne. In the series, audiences follow a notorious serial killer, whose son is a criminal psychologist. Lou Diamond Phillips and Scandal’s Bellamy Young co-star. Greg Berlanti is among the executive producers.

Untitled Brittany Snow Drama

Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) leads this new series by Annie Weisman and Jason Katims. It is a remake of the Australian series Sisters, centering on an only child whose life is changed when her famous father says he used his sperm to conceive a hundred children and introduces her to two sisters. Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment and Timothy Hutton also star.

‘The Great North’

The Great North is a new animated series with an all-star voice cast headlined by Nick Offerman, Will Forte, Megan Mullally and Jenny Slate. It was created by the Bob’s Burgers team of Loren Bouchard, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis. It is set in Alaska and follows the Tobin family, which is led by a single father trying his best to keep his weird children together.

‘Outmatched’

Outmatched is the last new show on Fox’s docket. It stars Maggie Lawson and Jason Biggs, and centers on a blue-collar couple in South New Jersey whose four children are certified geniuses. L.A. to Vegas‘ Lon Zimmet created the multicamera comedy.

Renewed Shows

Aside from all these new shows, several Fox shows are returning.

Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Last Man Standing, 9-1-1, Empire and The Resident will all be back.

Gotham finished its fifth and final season, while The Gifred and Rel were cancelled. The jury is still out on Lethal Weapon, The Passage, The Cool Kids, Star, Proven Innocent and The Orville.