FOX Renews New Drama Series for Season 2

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady, a new drama starring Daredevil alum Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson, for a second season. The series has been a surprise scripted hit for the network, which has become better known lately as The Masked Singer's home. It was inspired by the Argentinian drama La Chica Que Limpia.

Yung, who shot to fame as Elektra in Marvel's Daredevil series, stars as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor who now works as a cleaning woman in Las Vegas. She lives there illegally with her five-year-old son Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), who needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant only performed in Las Vegas. She lives with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan).

(Photo: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

After witnessing a severe crime and gangster, Arman Morales (Adan Canto) finds her hiding, Thony's life changes. Arman offers to hire Thony as his mob's cleaner and doctor. She accepts and begins living a double life, with FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) hoping Thony can lead him to Arman.

The Cleaning Lady was developed by Miranda Kwok, who worked on The 100 and Spartacus: Blood and Sand. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment are the lead studios on the series. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kwok, Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez are executive producers.

The Cleaning Lady is one of the Top 5 new broadcast dramas during the 2021-2022 TV season, despite not debuting until January, reports Deadline. It is the most-watched multi-platform new Fox show this season and earned the title of most-streamed Fox debut on Hulu in Fox's history. The pilot picked up 11.9 total multi-platform viewers.

"This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son's life," Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said Thursday. "The Cleaning Lady bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today's most important social issues – something we're proud to say is one of FOX's long-time calling cards – and it's all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season."