FOX Announces Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows for Winter 2022

As 2021 comes to an end, networks are putting together their 2022 TV schedules. Ahead of the official start of the holiday season in November, Fox joined other networks in unveiling its full list of winter 2022 premiere dates for both new and returning shows, the schedule packed with titles including 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Simpsons, and Call Me Kat, as well as new titles like The Cleaning Lady and Next Level Chef.

Fox’s winter 2022 schedule is set to kick off on Sunday, Jan. 2 with and Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s new unscripted cooking competition. The series is set to premiere immediately after the NFL on Fox doubleheader and The OT in all time zones before making its time period premiere Wednesday, Jan. 5 following I Can See Your Voice. Both of those shows are among Fox’s upcoming scripted programs, which also include Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, which is scheduled for a Thursday, Jan. 6 two-hour premiere event. The show will then move to Thursdays in the 8 p.m. time slot the following week.

In scripted series, Fox viewers can expect to see the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is set to make its way back to the airwaves with its Season 3 premiere on Monday, Jan. 3. The series will serve as a launching pad for new scripted show The Cleaning Lady, which will air new episodes weekly in the Monday 9 p.m. time slot. Meanwhile, both Call Me Kat and Pivoting will make their time slot premieres on Thursday, Jan. 13 following special debuts after the NFL on Fox doubleheader on Sunday, Jan. 9. Keep scrolling to see the full Fox winter 2022 premiere date schedule.

Sunday, Jan. 2

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Special Time)

9:30 p.m.: The Great North (Special Time)

Next Level Chef “is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

Monday, Jan. 3

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Series Premiere)

The Cleaning Lady is “an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.”

Wednesday, Jan. 5

8:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Time Period Premiere)

Following its Jan. 2 premiere, Next Level Chef will move to its normal weekly timeslot on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series will air after new episodes of I Can See Your Voice.

Thursday, Jan. 6

8:00 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

Dubbed a “freshtake on the original Joe Millionaire dating series that took the world by storm in 2003,” Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer “features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?”

Sunday, Jan. 9

8:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Pivoting (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Pivoting is “a single-camera comedy set in Long Island, NY, that follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.”

Thursday, Jan. 13

8:00 p.m.: Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Call Me Kat (Time Period Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Pivoting (Time Period Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 13 will mark the time period premieres for several shows, with the night kicking off at 8 p.m. with Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. It will be followed by Call Me Kat at 9 p.m. before the night wraps with a new episode of Pivoting at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

10:00 p.m.: Monarch (Series Premiere)

Monarch is “an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” In the series, “the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman (Friel), the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?”

Tuesday, Feb. 1

8:00 p.m.: The Resident

9:00 p.m.: Monarch (Time Period Premiere)

The Resident will make its return to Fox on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The hit medical drama will kick off the night at 8 p.m. and lead into new episodes of Monarch, which will make its time period premiere on Feb. 1, at 9 p.m.