Fox Re-Airing a ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Christmas Episode This Weekend

Bob’s Burgers is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend.

Fox will be re-airing Season 15’s Christmas episode, “Dog Christmas Day After Afternoon,” on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In the episode, “A family trip to go see Christmas lights turns into a rescue mission, in more ways than one.” Since Season 3, Bob’s Burgers has put out a Christmas episode every single season. The current season’s Christmas episode, “It’s a Stunterful Life,” premiered last Sunday, and it can be expected that the series won’t be breaking tradition any time soon.

The all-new “Dog Christmas Day After Afternoon” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Dec 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BOB’S BURGERS © 2024 by 20th Television

For those who want to watch the re-airing of Season 15’s Christmas episode but can’t catch it on Sunday, fear not. All 15 seasons of Bob’s Burgers are streaming on Hulu, as well as the first nine episodes of Season 16. Additionally, for those who only specifically want to watch the Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes, Hulu has a dedicated section on the show’s page called “Carol of the Belchers,” which consists of the first 13 Christmas specials. Season 16’s is not included in that list, possibly because it just premiered, but it is still available on Hulu.

Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers will be back with a new episode on Sunday, Dec. 28. The episode, “Heist Things Are Heist,” airing at 8:30 p.m. ET, will see Bob facing a setback “after winning an award at a prestigious ceremony and the kids partner with possible jewel thief Vincent to set things right.” The series will eventually be going on break for quite some time beginning in February, when Family Guy and American Dad! return to the schedule.

As previously mentioned, there will likely be many more Bob’s Burgers Christmas episodes to come. The adult animated series, along with fellow fan-favorite veterans The Simpsons and Family Guy, received a massive four-season renewal earlier this year, taking Bob’s Burgers through at least Season 19 during the 2028-29 season. It’s definitely a great way to get into the holiday spirit, and it helps that there are a lot of them. For now, though, fans will be able to look forward to a re-airing of Season 15’s “Dog Christmas Day After Afternoon” on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox. All episodes of Bob’s Burgers are streaming on Hulu.