‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for New Fox Series

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is returning to television quickly after the end of the beloved CBS series, with the help of her on-screen husband, Jim Parsons. Bialik will star in a new Fox comedy called Carla, based on the BBC series Miranda by Miranda Hart. Parsons signed on to executive produce with Bialik.

Fox put in a series commitment for the project, reports Variety. It is expected that the series will kick off in fall 2020.

The show will find Bialik starring as Carla, a 39-year-old woman struggling with everyday life and a mother dedicated to proving no one can be happy and have everything. She finally decides to spend all the money her parents wanted to use on her wedding to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky.

Darlene Hunt, who created The Big C, will write and executive produce the show. Bialik is executive producing through her Sad Clown productions, with Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught. Parsons is executive producing under his That’s Wonderful Productions with Todd Spiewak. Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios is also an executive producer and That’s Wonderful’s Eric Norsoph is producing.

Bialik and Parsons’ banners are set up at Warner Bros. TV, which produced The Big Bang Theory. WBTV and Fox Entertainment are the studios behind the new show.

“In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate – and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation,” Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement.

“Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive,” Thorn continued. “With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here.”

Bialik also celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a photo with Parsons.

“Well, friends. Here’s what I’ve been doing and brewing…my friend and co-star, [Parsons] and I are working together again!!! He and I are joining to executive produce a show for me to star in based on the BBC show Miranda,” Bialik wrote. “It’s called Carla and it’s been an incredibly windy road to get here. SO worth it. We could not be more excited to work together and bring you this show which features SO MANY CATS!!!! Here’s us at one of our pitches, uncannily and totally coincidentally dressed like salt and pepper shakers.”

Parsons starred on The Big Bang Theory as Sheldon Cooper. Bialik starred as Amy Farrah-Fowler, who later married Sheldon. The series ran 12 seasons, ending in May. Every episode will be available on WanerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max, which launches next spring.

Parsons is still working with CBS as the narrator on the prequel series Young Sheldon, which returns for a third season on Sept. 26.

