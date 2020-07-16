Fox Announces Decision to Keep Nick Cannon as 'Masked Singer' Host and Fans Have Thoughts

Fox has announced its decision to keep Nick Cannon as the host of The Masked Singer, in the wake of his racist comments scandal, and fans have some thoughts about it. During a recent episode of Cannon's Class, the actor/comedian's podcast, he expressed anti-Semitic concepts such as Black people being the "true Hebrews," along with other conspiracy theories related to the Jewish community. "It's never hate speech. You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

The comments led ViacomCBS to end its longtime association with the star, firing him from the MTV series Wild 'N Out. Cannon has since issued several apologies, writing at one point: "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric." He later added, "If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize." Many wondered what would come of Cannon's hosting gig on Masked Singer, and now Fox has made it clear they are keeping him.

"When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," Fox said, per CNN. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends." Scroll down to see what fans think about the news.