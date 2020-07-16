Fox Announces Decision to Keep Nick Cannon as 'Masked Singer' Host and Fans Have Thoughts
Fox has announced its decision to keep Nick Cannon as the host of The Masked Singer, in the wake of his racist comments scandal, and fans have some thoughts about it. During a recent episode of Cannon's Class, the actor/comedian's podcast, he expressed anti-Semitic concepts such as Black people being the "true Hebrews," along with other conspiracy theories related to the Jewish community. "It's never hate speech. You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."
The comments led ViacomCBS to end its longtime association with the star, firing him from the MTV series Wild 'N Out. Cannon has since issued several apologies, writing at one point: "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric." He later added, "If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize." Many wondered what would come of Cannon's hosting gig on Masked Singer, and now Fox has made it clear they are keeping him.
"When we were made aware of Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick," Fox said, per CNN. "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends." Scroll down to see what fans think about the news.
I dont believe a word of his apology. Wrong move @MaskedSingerFOX #Fox. I won't be watching #HateIsHate— Run Rica Run (@Run_Rica_Run) July 16, 2020
Good news to my ears. Pls ViacomCBS bring Nick back.— Ifibabi Alex🌍♻ (1st Queen) (@luv4ril) July 16, 2020
@ViacomCBS got this right. We won't be watching #TheMaskedSinger on @FOXTV, or Cannon on anything, again.— BBfan4life (@BBfangirltweets) July 16, 2020
Will not be watching the Masked Singer anymore.— Tracy Mirelez (@tmmirelez) July 16, 2020
Viacom fired him because he initially refused to acknowledge his error or apologize. Looks like losing one job made him re-consider and he issued an apology just before Fox's announcement, which makes me think he didn't really learn but instead got scared of losing more money.— Ever (@Ever_Truly) July 16, 2020
Boycotting the show and the judges if they stand behind this decision. Disgraceful— Michael Beyers (@MichaelBeyers7) July 16, 2020
Not sure why we watched this garbage show to begin with, but I think we're done now 😊— Boris 15 (@YTBoris15) July 16, 2020
Boycott the Masked Singer— GayConservativeGuy (@GayConservativ6) July 16, 2020
And this makes sense to you? What about you @FOXTV @MaskedSingerFOX— Floplag (@floplag) July 16, 2020
If the demographics were different, would this happen?
There cant be two standards, i hate cancel culture but this is one of the most blatant ones in recent memory, people have been cancelled for far less.
He should NOT be the host anymore! That is crazy. I won't be watching.— yvette call (@ycall1122) July 16, 2020
Good for Fox. We need to have these awkward discussions to change everything.— Les Meilleures Masseuses & Chandelles (@danielleaeloise) July 16, 2020
He doesn't deserve it.— Nwobodo Fortune (@Elforbes00) July 16, 2020
People shouldn't get away with openly racist sentiments regardless of their race.
This is disgusting! Nick cannon needs to be fired. Period!! Ignorance or racism isn’t okay! The masked singer is deplorable! He wouldn’t apologized if he wasn’t called out! This is unfair! #TheMaskedSinger standard is low. People need stop watch this show!— keystoned (@keystonedlock) July 16, 2020
He still have his job.... move on— Kim Lovelylove (@klovelylove1986) July 16, 2020