Will 'The Masked Singer' Fire Nick Cannon Over Anti-Semitic Comments?

Nick Cannon has found himself at the center of controversy due to his inflammatory, anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube show Cannon's Class. As a result of those comments, he was fired by ViacomCBS, which had a decades-long partnership with him. That move has made some question Cannon's future with The Masked Singer, which he hosts and executive produces. So, will The Masked Singer fire Cannon?

As of right now, Cannon's future with The Masked Singer is unclear. The FOX series has not yet addressed this matter publicly. Cannon has hosted the singing competition since its premiere in early 2019. Amidst this controversy, the host did seemingly acknowledge his future with The Masked Singer on Wednesday, reminding his followers on Facebook that he is an executive producer of the series, as Entertainment Weekly noted. He even wrote that he "took my talents and executive creativity to my open minded and willing partners at the Fox Television network to create the current No. 1 hit show on television." Cannon added, "I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another. Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community."

Cannon came under fire following anti-Semitic comments that he made on an episode of Cannon's Class. In the episode, he had a conversation with former Public Enemy figure Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin, during which he said that Black people are the "true Hebrews," compared White people to "savages," and shared various conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including how Jewish "bloodlines... control everything." Following those comments, ViacomCBS terminated their relationship with him after he failed to "acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism."

On Wednesday evening, a day after he was fired from ViacomCBS, Cannon released a lengthy statement in which he did apologize for his anti-Semitic remarks. He wrote on Twitter, in part, "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin." He went on to share that the video of the conversation has been removed and that he feels "ashamed" about the situation.