All the Fox 2018 Fall TV Pilots

Fox fans have a lot to get excited about right now, as the network releases a report detailing a number of potential new series it has ordered pilot episodes for.

In recent years, Fox has seen great success with new series that started out as basic pilot episodes. 9-1-1, L.A. to Vegas, The Mick, and The Resident are just a few of the many shows that have taken off for Fox within the last couple of TV seasons.

This upcoming TV season is more than likely going to produce a few hits for the network, once the narrow down what they plan to order to full series.

Drama

Mixtape: Capturing them at various stages of love and pain, Mixtape is a dramatic series about the interconnect lives of a group of Los Angelians and the music that defines them.

Stars: Jenna Dewan (pictured above), Madeleine Stowe, Callie Hernandez, Raúl Castillo, Jahmil French, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Campbell Scott, Evan Whitten, and Megan Ferguson.

Drama Cont.

The Passage: The series is based on a book trilogy of the same name by author Justin Cronin. It tells the story of a girl who has been chosen as a test subject for experimentation with a virus that could cure all diseases or destroy humanity. Along the way she acquires a surrogate father who tries hard to protect her.

Stars: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, and Emanuelle Chriqui.

Drama Cont.

Untitled Ilene Chaiken/Melissa Scrivner Love Project: While in the middle of a domestic terrorism investigation, FBI Special Agent Cecelia Otis has her life halted and broken by the news that she has engaged in an affair with a politician.

Stars: Katie Holmes (pictured above), Christian Camargo, James Tupper, Ian Harding, Rose Rollins, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Mark Moses, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Note: This series is written and executive produced by Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love.

Drama Cont.

Untitled David Elliot and Danny Strong Project: A fierce legal drama that revolves around a wrongful conviction firm that reopens previously closed cases to get justice for those who have been potentially convicted under false pretenses.

Stars: Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Brian d’Arcy James, Riley Smith, Frances Guinan, Persia White, Shanesia Davis, Karin Anglin, Caitlin Mehner, Meg Thalken, Grace Fahey, and Clare O’Connor.

Note: This series is written and executive produced by David Elliot with Danny Strong.

Untitled Robert Levine Project: Based on the novel Gone Baby Gone, a pair of street-smart private investigators take to solving crimes for the good people of Dorchester, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Stars: Joseph Morgan, Peyton List, Christine Lahti, April Bowlby, Laysla De Oliveira, and Haaz Sleiman.

Note: This series is written and executive produced by Robert Levine.

Comedy

Bless This Mess: A newlywed New York City couple uproots their lives and moves to Nebraska for a simpler life, that may not be quite as simple as they were hoping for.

Stars: Dax Shepard (pictured above with wife Kristen Bell), Lake Bell, and Ed Begley Jr.

Comedy Cont.

Cool Kids: Three guy friends in a retirement community are at the top of the popularity chain, until a new lady moves in and challenges their status quo.

Stars: Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, and Leslie Jordan.

Note: This series is written and executive produced by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton.

Comedy Cont.

Dan the Weatherman: Local TV weatherman Dan gets fired from his job and find out that getting back on his feet is going to be more challenging than he thought.

Stars: Thomas Lennon, Ashley Williams, James Earl, and Daniel Stern (picture above).

Comedy Cont.

Rel: Based on the real-life of comedian Lil Rel, this comedy sees the jokester playing himself and and seeking a new life after finding his wife cheating on him with his barber and getting divorced.

Stars: Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones, Jess Moore, and Sinbad.

Untitled Erin Foster Project: Another comedy based on real-life, this comedy from Erin Foster focuses on a woman who’s life is flipped upside down when her father begins dating her friend.

Stars: Erin Foster, Don Johnson, Christine Woods, Janina Gavankar, Mike O’Gorman, Jane Leeves, and Gemma Allen.

Note: Erin Foster will write and executive produce this series based on her life with father David Foster, as shared by EW.