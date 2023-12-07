'Found' Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar on Sir Being 'So Far Gone' (Exclusive)

Found has been a big hit for NBC, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar's portrayal of Sir has been a big reason why. PopCulture.com recently spoke to the 49-year-old actor about how he approaches a character who is the main antagonist.

"I think there's a part of him that is always trying to still manipulate his victims," Gosselaar told PopCulture. "And I've always played it that he was so far gone that guilt wasn't an emotion that he was capable of in the moment. And specifically when you're talking in those scenes with Sir and Gabi in the basement, no, I don't think that he feels guilt. So I think that he's still... He's a narcissist, right? So, I played it that everyone is a satellite in his world and he's using them for his own means and for his own wellbeing, but no guilt isn't an emotion that I would play."

(Photo: NBC)

During the season, Sir has been helping Gabi (Shanola Hampton) with missing person cases while being held captive in her basement. But in recent episodes, Gabi has been on pins and needled as police have come close to finding him. Gabi kidnapped Sir after he did the same thing to her over 20 years ago.

"I do feel that Sir likes being in her company and to whatever capacity that is and is willing to sacrifice to just be in her presence," Gosselar said. "But no, I don't think he's enjoying being down in that basement and the circumstances he is, but he's willing to trade-off."

Gabi and Sir have their intense moments in the show because of their past. Gosselaar enjoys working with Hampton because of what she brings to the table every day. "Shanola is just this bright beacon of energy, and then she just turns it on to what we're doing in the scene," he said. "And then the minute they say cut, she's just again, singing and dancing and light and bright, so she's just an amazing person to act opposite. We're constantly volleying back and forth. The scenes feel very fluid. We never really rehearse them all that much. She's very prepared, as am I, and we just have this great... She's a great dance partner."

There are only a few episodes remaining until Found Season 1 comes to an end, and Gosselaar says the show is only going to get more intense. "There's this unhinged feeling with Gabi and everyone around her. I think it just continues in that direction," he explained. "It comes to a boil. It's interesting because reading the scripts, we would get the scripts the week before we would shoot them, so we'd be filming episode eight while I got nine. And I was very pleasantly surprised by how the season ends because you're waiting for this climax to happen. And it definitely gets there, but it doesn't come at the very final, final episode."

New episodes of Found air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.