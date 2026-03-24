Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Undergoes MRI Due to Broken Neck Fears

Jessie J has another medical issue. After dealing with a miscarriage and breast cancer, the “Domino” singer revealed in a social media post that she went to the doctor to ensure she didn’t break an important part of her body.

“Hit my head 😂😩🥴 1. I should of minded squashing in the back 2. Start marching through it then girl 😩 3. My neck my back… 👀 4. Sky really is 🪄 5. Snap snap 🐊 6. I didn’t sit on the stairs for the whole show 7. This screen angle is mad 8. It’s my birthday in 6 days 9. Just arrived in Shanghai,” she captioned a video of her undergoing an MRI.

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The former Voice coach promised fans she was okay. She revealed that she hit her head on the roof of a car while on a stop on her No Secrets tour in China.

In the video, she could be heard saying “I don’t mind squashing in the back,” to her team, seconds before she bumped her head on the vehicle. The next clip showed her at the hospital about to have an MRI scan. She later explained her injuries further during her concert rehearsal. “Yeah, I just can’t move my head,” she said. “I’m alright, I’ll just have to take some painkillers and march right through it. I just wanna kinda run down the show…I thought I broke my neck, but I haven’t. But I have really hurt my neck and my back. Don’t say it.”

Jessie is really busy as she has taken her 2½-year-old son, Sky Safir, whom she shares with her partner, Chanan Colman, on tour with her. When she was dressed in full glam for the show in another part of the video, her son told his mom, “You look beautiful,” to which she replied, “Aw, thank you!”

Jessie previously opened up about her health struggles when she announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2025. She underwent a mastectomy, which is the surgical removal of all breast tissue to treat or prevent breast cancer. But 6 weeks after the procedure, she was hospitalized for a suspected blood clot in her lungs.