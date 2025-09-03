Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Cancels Tour Ahead of Upcoming Surgery

Jessie J posted a tour update to her social media. The “Domino” singer told fans she has to cancel her tour to have her second breast cancer surgery.

She was set to perform in the UK and Europe in October. Her US dates were slated for November.

The singer, 37, announced in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer. She had her first operation the same month.

At the time of her diagnosis, she said she’d gotten it detected early thanks to rounds of tests. Still, the diagnosis was hard to hear.

“I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” she said in the video, per Sky News. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word ‘early.’ It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job,” she joked, before revealing plans to take a hiatus. “I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

Jessie said sharing the news publicly helped her to deal with the diagnosis better as she found a community of women going through the same thing, and received well wishes from fans and peers. Regarding her canceled tour, she’s in high spirits regardless.

“Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery, nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year and unfortunately, that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram.

“So that is what it is, and I’m sorry,” she said. “I feel frustrated and sad, but also it is what it is, and I need to be better I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make. So I’m postponing the tour till next year.”

She asked fans to “please bear with us for the US tour”, adding that it’s “something that I want to do, but when the time is right You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can’t,” she said. “And I have to be realistic.”