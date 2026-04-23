Craig Melvin’s 12-Year-Old Son Goes Hilariously Off-Script While Visiting Dad on ‘Today’ Show

Craig Melvin’s TODAY show colleagues think his 12-year-old son is “a chip off the old block” after a chaotic Bring Your Kid to Work Day.

The NBC morning show co-anchor was accompanied by son Delano in Studio 1A on Thursday as the TODAY staff showed off their mini-mes on set. It was during the 3rd Hour of TODAY, however, that Delano proved his comedic chops, as he joined his dad, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer at the round table for a discussion.

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“My son, Delano, woke up early, very early,” Melvin joked, as a producer rolled Delano into frame on a spinning chair. Delano continued to enjoy spinning his chair while at the desk before his dad reminded him, “No, son, you’ve got to… the cameras. … You’ve got to pay attention.”

(TODAY/YOUTUBE)

Roker teased Melvin that Delano was simply “doing what you do,” as Melvin admitted, “That’s true, fair.”

Delano was later given the chance to take on a part of his dad’s job, as he was asked to announce the winner of a pet naming contest. But the teleprompter turned out to be a little taxing for the preteen, as he went, “Oh, shoot, OK,” seemingly avoiding using an expletive by just a hair.

“That was close,” Roker joked, earning a laugh from Delano as he added that the winning pet, a cat named Cheddar Big Booty Cheeseburger, had the same moniker as “what we call your dad.”

“Don’t encourage Mr. Roker,” Melvin warned his son through laughter.

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Melvin then asked his son what else he had planned to do with his day off from school, to which Delano responded, “Uhh,” prompting his dad to deadpan, “Great, we missed school for this.”

“This kid’s a chip off the old block!” Roker joked, as Melvin noted that the jab was his colleague’s “first-ever father-son swipe.”

Delano concluded his time on TODAY by leading in the next segment, joking that it could include tips on how to get “your dad to raise your allowance,” as Melvin chimed in, “That’s not happening.”

Melvin shares Delano and his 9-year-old sister, Sybil, with wife Lindsay Czarniak.