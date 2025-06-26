Forgotten Marvel Show Returns With New Episode

A forgotten Marvel show is making a comeback.

Nearly two years after the last episode, Marvel Studios: Legends has returned with a new one on Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The docuseries initially premiered on Disney+ in 2021, showcasing an individual character or object throughout Marvel Cinematic Universe films or series. Although they started out on Disney+, they were later made available on YouTube beginning with the second season. The most recent episode, “Guardians of the Multiverse,” released in December 2023 in conjunction with What If…? Season 2. It was unknown if there was ever going to be another episode, but Marvel did drop a new one on June 13 on YouTube.

In celebration of new series Ironheart, Marvel released the episode “Riri Williams” to highlight the character’s prominence in the MCU. Dominique Thorne made her debut as the MIT student in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and her series has long been in development. The first three episodes of Ironheart premiered on Tuesday.

“Streetwise teenager. Student extraordinaire. Schemer and lawbreaker. Brilliant inventor. Enemy of the establishment. Heir apparent to Tony Stark. Hero in the making,” reads the episode synopsis. “If we’re talking about complex characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) is most definitely in the conversation. Legends revisits and remembers Riri’s unlikely journey: from university hallways to the vibranium-rich fields of Wakanda, and back again.”

Why Marvel waited so long to put out a new episode is unknown. Although a lot of new heroes have been introduced to the MCU in the last year and a half, there have also been some that made their returns and have not gotten episodes yet, but the MCU is always expanding. At the very least, it seems like this show is sticking around for now, and fans will be able to spend around five minutes catching up on a character before their new film or series releases.

Ironheart is streaming now on Disney+ for those interested in watching the series after seeing the Marvel Studios: Legends episode on YouTube. It’s unknown if more episodes are coming, but it’s possible given the fact that this new one premiered almost two years after the last one. Fans can also get their Marvel fix with a number of projects streaming on Disney+.