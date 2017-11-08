TV Shows

‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending and Fans Are Freaking Out

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on Tuesday that their HGTV series, Fixer Upper, would be ending after its upcoming fifth season, and fans immediately lost their chill after hearing their favorite home renovation show would be coming to an end.

Fixer Upper premiered in 2013 and instantly made stars out of the Gaines’, who have since shot to home decor fame and now have furniture, paint, wallpaper and rug lines, a magazine, a retail compound and upcoming restaurant in Waco, Texas and more.

Read on for some of the best fan reactions to the news.

A GIF is worth a thousand words

Some fans used GIFs to express their feelings on the matter.

Pour the wine, please

Others used words to express their anguish over the news, with many coping in dramatic fashion.

What about the shiplap?

 And still others joked about shiplap, because it had to be done.

