‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending and Fans Are Freaking Out

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on Tuesday that their HGTV series, Fixer Upper, would be ending after its upcoming fifth season, and fans immediately lost their chill after hearing their favorite home renovation show would be coming to an end.

Fixer Upper premiered in 2013 and instantly made stars out of the Gaines’, who have since shot to home decor fame and now have furniture, paint, wallpaper and rug lines, a magazine, a retail compound and upcoming restaurant in Waco, Texas and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on for some of the best fan reactions to the news.

A GIF is worth a thousand words

Some fans used GIFs to express their feelings on the matter.

Me when I found out Joanna and Chip are ending Fixer Upper after season 5: pic.twitter.com/4hfT8uEPAC — Morgan Levenhagen (@morganel13) September 26, 2017

Finding out it’s the last season of Fixer Upper #chipandjojono pic.twitter.com/TeHRuqY6Po — Bianca G. (@bianca_gheller) September 26, 2017

Me after finding out that this is the last season of Fixer Upper pic.twitter.com/3gYklYRpff — Lil J (@jordiwaddell) September 26, 2017

Pour the wine, please

Others used words to express their anguish over the news, with many coping in dramatic fashion.

Wife: Are you drinking?!



Me: Chip and Joanna Gaines are quitting “Fixer Upper.”



Wife: Pour me one. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 26, 2017

I just found out that fixer upper is ending after this season so now I am going to hide under my blankets and cry for the rest of the day — Meghan Peck (@MeghanPeck12) September 26, 2017

so apparently Fixer Upper is ending and my inner mom is dying inside — Madeleine LaFleur✨? (@MaddieLaFleur) September 26, 2017

What about the shiplap?

And still others joked about shiplap, because it had to be done.

Fixer Upper is ending.



Shiplap breathes a sigh of relief… — Chad Willis (@ChadWillis) September 26, 2017

Having exhausted the entire Earth’s supply of shiplap, they’re calling it quits. https://t.co/j7BHTlNUbr — Matt Dickens (@rantoftheminute) September 26, 2017

It is a dark, dark day for the shiplap of Waco, Texas. They will speak of the glory days of Queen Joanna for generations to come. — Stephanie??? (@AvalonSong) September 26, 2017

Photo Credit: HGTV