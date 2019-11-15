‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Spinoff About Squidward Reportedly Heads to Netflix

It’s being reported that a Spongebob Squarepants spinoff based on the lovably-cantankerous Squidward may be heading to Netflix. The streaming service recently announced a new partnership with Spongebob’s home-network, Nickelodeon, and according to The New York Times, the previously rumored spinoff series will be one of the projects the two companies team-up for. However, it should also be noted that when The Verge asked a Nickelodeon representative for a comment on the report, they declined.

A ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff centered around Squidward is heading to Netflix, @nytimes reports. pic.twitter.com/PBdy6fuI3D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2019

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the partnership was announced, stating, “Netflix and Nickelodeon today announced that they have formed a new, multi-year output deal to produce original animated feature films and television series — based both on the Nickelodeon library of characters as well as all-new IP – for kids and families around the world.”

The press release continued: “This marks an expansion of the existing relationship between the companies, which has already brought several popular titles to Netflix, including animated specials Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. Also forthcoming are specials based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb offered a comment: “Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit. We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

Brian Robbins, President of Nickelodeon, also issued a statement on the move, stating how “Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal.”

“The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially,” Robbins added. “The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

At this time, there is no word on when fans expect to see the proposed spinoff.

