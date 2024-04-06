'Fire Country': Jordan Calloway Recalls Reading Script for 'Heartbreaking' New Episode (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead for Season 2, Episode 5 of Fire Country ("This Storm Will Pass")

After a hiatus that lasted nearly two months, Fire Country is back, and it was tough to watch. Star Jordan Calloway gave his thoughts on the emotional episode while speaking with PopCulture.com. Season 2, Episode 5, "This Storm Will Pass," immediately picked up after the cliffhanger in the previous episode, which saw Bode and Cara in the ambulance on the way to the hospital and the ambulance crashing. Even though it seemed like both of them were okay, it was soon discovered that Kara had been stabbed and was quickly bleeding out.

Unfortunately, Sabina Gadecki's character did not survive, despite Calloway's Jake previously vowing to propose to her. Calloway recalled finding out about the outcome of the ambulance crash, saying "it was heartbreaking." He continued, "I mean, you're hanging onto your seat, the entire script, right? You're like, 'Oh, they made it out of this one. Oh, they got out of this one. Oh, Smokey's almost got blown down, but it's not blown down. Oh, that's great.' So you have three or four different stories going on during the time, and right when you get to catch your breath, then they hit you with that, right? And it's like, 'Oh, it's just devastating.' Reading it as a fan, I was just like, 'Wow, that's a great episode, man.'"

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Since Jake was so sure he was going to propose to Cara and start this new life with her and her daughter Genevieve, this will definitely take a toll on him, especially since he was already going through so much. Reading the script from Jake's perspective, Calloway shared, "I was like, 'This is some s---, man. Y'all really hurting me, y'all taking me through the mud. Dang, first I lose a girl, then I get a new girl, and then she dies.' But no, it was sad. It's Sabina. It's Sabs, and that's Kara, that's Jake's first love, first and really only love, you know?"

"So, for him to lose someone who is so close to his heart and who could also reach him, touch him, and reach him in other ways that other people couldn't, it's really sad to see him lose that sort of essence of joy that he had," Calloway said. Since Jake was able to say goodbye to Cara over the radio before she died, hopefully, that will help him a little bit with the grieving as he was able to get that closure.

There is no telling how Jake will handle the aftermath of Cara's death, though, as well as everyone else. However these remaining episodes go, it will be interesting and heartbreaking. Fans will have to tune in on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule to see what happens next.