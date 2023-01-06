CBS Renews Drama Series for Season 2

CBS has announced a big drama renewal that is sure to make fans of the freshman series very happy. Deadline reports that the network is bringing back Fire Country for a new season, following its impressive debut. The outlet noted that across live broadcast and streaming, the series has averaged about 10 million viewers per episode, which is an incredible accomplishment for a show that is only halfway into its first season.

In a statement on the renewal news, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said, "It's pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate. Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We're blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast."

This story's not done yet. #FireCountry has officially been renewed for season 2! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UpZ23ZtQhQ — CBS (@CBS) January 6, 2023

Back in October, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Fire Country star Max Thieriot about the freshman CBS drama, and he told us, "I think that people will see that Fire Country is different from any firefighting show on television. We're not rescue of the week. We're not fire of the week."

He went on to explain, "First of all, this department is an all-risk department. So we're not just going to be fighting wildland fires, which obviously is something that they're most known for. They respond to every call, every situation, anytime somebody picks up 911, they're there. And so we'll be showing the full scope of what firefighters do on the job. And then the big thing is this is really a serialized character drama. So it has a lot of those amazing elements that you get from whatever, it's cable or whatever shows they are, where you're really getting to invest in these characters and explore their journey."

Thieriot then added, "There's a lot of heart. There's a lot of redemption throughout the story. And also, I think visually, it looks unlike any firefighting show just because of the nature of where we're shooting. It's rural. We're seeing small town and tons of outdoor landscapes and just a huge scope. And we're not just a little department that's going to be handling car crashes and building fires every week. So it's very different." Fire Country returns Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.