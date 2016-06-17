'Finding Nemo' Question on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Leaves Fans Furious

American game shows do not have a monopoly on shocking blunders. During a recent episode of the U.K. version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, a schoolteacher left audiences at home completely gobsmacked when he got a very simple question about Pixar's animated classic Finding Nemo. It turned out that the teacher was the one person in the U.K. who did not know the color of Ellen DeGeneres' Dory character.

In the latest episode, contestant Dan Huxley was cruising along on the game show until he reached the £8,000 (about $11,000) question. "In the films Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, which of these characters are mainly blue in color?" was the question. The options were all main characters in the movies, Marlin, Nemo, Dory, and Bubbles. "I think Nemo is some sort of goldfish, but I don't know," Huxley said after host Jeremy Clarkson finished reading the options, reports The Sun.

Huxley chose to use his "phone a friend" lifeline first and called his father. "I'm hoping with three grandchildren he may have accidentally seen this film," Huxley said. Amazingly, even Huxley's father was no help! So, the contestant used the 50-50 lifeline, which left Clarkson stunned and wondering how someone who works with children would not know the answer. Huxley even said it was "so embarrassing" to use a second lifeline.