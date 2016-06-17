'Finding Nemo' Question on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Leaves Fans Furious
American game shows do not have a monopoly on shocking blunders. During a recent episode of the U.K. version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, a schoolteacher left audiences at home completely gobsmacked when he got a very simple question about Pixar's animated classic Finding Nemo. It turned out that the teacher was the one person in the U.K. who did not know the color of Ellen DeGeneres' Dory character.
In the latest episode, contestant Dan Huxley was cruising along on the game show until he reached the £8,000 (about $11,000) question. "In the films Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, which of these characters are mainly blue in color?" was the question. The options were all main characters in the movies, Marlin, Nemo, Dory, and Bubbles. "I think Nemo is some sort of goldfish, but I don't know," Huxley said after host Jeremy Clarkson finished reading the options, reports The Sun.
Huxley chose to use his "phone a friend" lifeline first and called his father. "I'm hoping with three grandchildren he may have accidentally seen this film," Huxley said. Amazingly, even Huxley's father was no help! So, the contestant used the 50-50 lifeline, which left Clarkson stunned and wondering how someone who works with children would not know the answer. Huxley even said it was "so embarrassing" to use a second lifeline.
Marlin and Nemo (who are both clownfish orange with black and white stripes) were eliminated by the 50-50, leaving just Dory and Bubbles. Thankfully, Huxley picked Dory. He wound up with £125,000 (about $175,000) in winnings.
Huxley's incredibly long journey to an easy answer was not the only weird incident on the U.K. Millionaire this week. Contestant Ray Mann experienced a true blunder that even involved Clarkson himself. Mann got the question "In which of these films does Meryl Streep play a wholly fictional character and not one based on a real person?" The options were Out of Africa, The Hours, The Post, and Suffragette. Mann knew Out of Africa and Suffragette weren't the answers, but he was on the fence about the other two. He called a friend, who couldn't help, then chose the 50/50 lifeline, which still left him with The Post and The Hours.
Mann then picked the "Ask The Host" lifeline, which put Clarkson on the spot. Clarkson "loathed Meryl Streep films," but he was sure The Post was "a real-life film with real-life people," notes The Sun. "It's your £31,000 but if I were sitting there I would definitely take a punt on The Post, and that is my final answer." However, Clarkson ruined the moment because he misunderstood the question! Ray realized this as well, so he picked The Hours. This was the correct answer.
"WHAT IDIOT DOESN'T KNOW THAT DORY IS BLUE, GIVE ME STRENGTH!!!!!" one person wrote about Huxley's blunder. "He doesn't know which character is blue in Finding Dory but he knew the answer to the Mark Ronson question. Crazy scenes," another viewer wrote.
"How are they stuck on what color Dory is on Finding Nemo So easy!! Lol," one viewer wrote. "Really, this is the question you're stuck on. What character is mainly blue?!? DORY," another frustrated viewer wrote.