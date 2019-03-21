Fiji Water Girl Kelleth Cuthbert to Appear on ‘Bold and the Beautiful’

Model Kelleth Cuthbert turned her viral superstardom as the “Fiji Water Girl” into a role on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful.

Back on Tuesday, Cuthbert shared a photo of herself on the set of the long-running daytime soap opera, with stars Darin Brooks, Courtney Hope, Heather Tom and Nia Sioux.

“Thank you to the lovely folks of [The Bold and the Beautiful] for having me yesterday,” Cuthbert wrote.

According to Deadline, Cuthbert will be seen on the Wednesday, Feb. 6 episode. It is not clear if her role is just a one-off or if she will be appearing in multiple episodes.

Cuthbert became a viral sensation during the Golden Globes on Jan. 6, when she appeared behind almost every celebrity who walked the red carpet before the ceremony. Her blue dress and wry smile made her a star of hundreds of tweets and memes, which she then turned into several media appearances.

“My brain can’t even comprehend what’s happening or why people are interested in knowing anything about me,” Cuthbert told The Cut two days after the Globes. “It’s such a surreal experience, but I’m having a lot of fun.”

The Canadian native said she was aware she was going viral until a few hours after the Globes. People tried to tell her she was becoming a star, but refused to believe them at first.

“I didn’t at all understand what anyone was saying,” she told The Cut. “They were like, ‘Oh, you’re trending on Twitter,’ but I thought they were talking about Fiji or the Fiji girls as a whole. I had no idea they they were talking about me specifically. I didn’t really fully grasp it until a few hours later when I had Wi-Fi service and was able to look at what was going on.”

Cuthbert said she just happened to be positioned in a “high-traffic” area of the red carpet, where her job was to have Fiji water bottles available to thirsty celebrities. Part of her job was to get out of the line of sight of photographers, which was harder than expected.

As for why she made different faces in each photo, Cuthbert said it was just her model instinct. “I think from so many years of modeling, when I hear a shutter, I just kind of give a face,” she said.

While many online celebrated Cuthbert, the fact that she was only there so Fiji Water would have photos of celebrities drinking their product was not lost on Jamie Lee Curtis.

“So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website. I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera,” Curtis tweeted on Jan. 8. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.”

Curtis continued, “Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

