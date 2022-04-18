'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Alycia Debnam-Carey Reacts to Return of Kim Dickens (Exclusive)

✖

Fear the Walking Dead is about to get a huge boost as Kim Dickens will return as Madison Clark in Season 7. Fans were surprised to hear the news based on what happened to Madison in Season 4, but how does her daughter feel about her big return? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Alycia Debnam-Carey who plays Alicia Clark in Fear the Walking Dead. When asked about Dickens' return, Debnam-Carey admitted she was surprised to hear the news.

"I found out a little earlier because I had the people in the know, so I found out a little bit earlier than everyone else," Debnam-Carey exclusively told PopCulture. "To be honest, I was blindsided. I was like, 'Oh my God, that was not what I was expecting you to call me about. I'm so excited for you, happy, the fans are going to lose their mind.' But I was very much in the same boat of the fans in a way, because it wasn't something that I knew about. As far as I knew, Kim Dickens had moved on, Madison Clark was gone. So it was a real surprise, but also, I just knew how much it would mean to everyone and how exciting that would be. It was super cool."

Dickens made her Fear the Walking Dead debut in the pilot episode which aired in 2015. She went from being a guidance counselor to the leader of her group during the zombie apocalypse. In the mid-season finale of Season 4, it's assumed that Madison is killed when she sacrifices herself in an explosion to save Alicia and her son Nick (Frank Dillane), who is shot and killed by Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) later in the season.

Dickens' return will not be a short one as she will be a series regular on Season 8 which will likely air in the fall. "If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens' face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU — heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence," Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said in a press release. "Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn't be luckier to have her back."