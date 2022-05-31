Alicia Clark: 'Fear the Walking Dead' Character Officially Written off the Show

✖

Alycia Debnam-Carey is officially departing Fear the Walking Dead. Deadline reported that her exit came after Sunday's episode of the series, which saw her character, Alicia Clark, heading off on her own path. This marks a major departure for the show, as Debnam-Carey has been with The Walking Dead spinoff since it first premiered in 2015.

Debnam-Carey released a lengthy statement on Instagram after her final episode of Fear the Walking Dead aired. In her message, she expressed her gratitude to the show for helping her grow as an actor. Of course, she also praised the show's cast and crew, with whom she has bonded over the past seven seasons. The actor began, "To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark. Where to begin… I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much."

"It has been the most extraordinary training ground as an actor where I've been given the chance to grow and learn," Debnam-Carey's statement continued. "I've had the honour of working with so many inspiring and talented people. It provided new opportunities, such as directing and it has bonded me to such incredible fans that have supported me along the way." She then reflected on her journey with the show over the past seven years. The 100 star noted that she was 21 when the series first started and that, now, at 28 years old, she believes it is time to "move on as an actor and as a person." Before her exit, she spoke with the Fear the Walking Dead team to ensure that Alicia Clark had a "fitting" end to her story, one which she called "beautiful, hopeful and elusive."

Debnam-Carey ended her message by sharing some words for the cast and crew, writing, "I am thankful for everything you've taught me. I love you all so much and I am so lucky to have had you all by my side." Following her departure from Fear the Walking Dead, Debnam-Carey already has a new project lined up. In early May, it was reported that the actor was cast as the lead in Hulu's Saint X. Debnam-Carey was cast in the role after Victoria Pedretti reportedly exited the series due to creative differences.