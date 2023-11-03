'FBI True': Agents Recall Setting Up Task Force for 'Operation Knockout' (Exclusive Clip)

FBI agents are continuing to tell their harrowing stories on FBI True, and a new clip previews a case that many might not know. The Paramount+ docuseries premiered in February and sees real agents recalling some of the biggest and most dangerous cases that the FBI has been part of, as well as some that may not be too well-known. In "Operation Knockout: The Biggest Takedown," the FBI must lead a task force of over 40 federal, state, and local enforcement agencies in Operation Knockout, the biggest anti-gang operation in U.S. history after a Deputy Sheriff is murdered by a Latino gang in 2005.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip from this Tuesday's episode, U.S. Attorney's office prosecutor Michael S. Lowe, homicide investigator Gary Sloan, and FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell talk about the task force being made to try to take down the Varrio Hawaiian Gardens. The gang was known for drug dealing, extortion, and hate-motivated attacks against African Americans and had been terrorizing the California city of Hawaiian Gardens for decades. Be sure to check out the clip above to see what it all entails!

Maureen told a story about how she was getting a tour of Hawaiian Gardens. It just so happened that while out on the tour and getting acclimated with the area, they came across the guy they were looking for. Maureen was determined to tackle him the second she had a chance. She may have been the only female in that initial conference room, but she was pretty determined to show that she belonged there. And she definitely did. She quickly won over her tour guide and likely the rest of the task force.

Despite FBI True initially airing on Paramount+, this new episode is a never-before-seen episode and will be airing on CBS before premiering on the streamer. There will be two back-to-back cases to comprise the full hour on Tuesday, Nov. 7 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It's going to be an hour filled with intense stories, action, and plenty of emotions. Episodes will continue to air on CBS, but if you don't want to wait a week to see what else agents will talk about, all three seasons of FBI True are streaming on Paramount+. Otherwise, episodes air on CBS every Tuesday, followed by a repeat of the scripted FBI series. It's a full two hours of FBI, and you won't want to miss it.