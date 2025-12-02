‘FBI’: Alana De La Garza on Why She’s ‘Always Worried’ and Isobel’s Surprising Decision (Exclusive)

Monday’s episode brought some surprises, and Alana De La Garza shared with PopCulture.com some of the biggest takeaways.

In “Fadeaway,” the team was caught up in a prison riot following an apartment explosion that had ties to a convicted felon serving time, while De La Garza’s Isobel Castille tried to pick her successor.

Via email, the actress shared that her favorite part of the episode was “playing alongside the JOC teammates. I think there was a sense of belonging she felt with them, breaking down evidence and clues – Isobel is inspired by what happens in the room each day.”

Meanwhile, the episode kept fans on the edge of their seats. OA, Maggie, Scola, and Eva have to go to a prison to track down the convicted felon behind the apartment building explosion, but unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned. A riot ensues as the inmates want the prisoner in Scola and Eva’s custody, who is in the infirmary. With Scola and Eva separated from OA and Maggie, they had to be on their own while OA and Maggie tried to find a way to them. Scola and Eva ended up holding their own and fighting back, with the help of the inmate, but De La Garza admitted she’s “always worried” when it comes to intense storylines.

“We never really know what is going to happen next, so when we read a script – much like the fans are when they watch, we are also on the edge of our seats,” she said.

Speaking of being on the edge of their seats, Isobel also had an exciting time this episode. As she was trying to choose her Special Agent in Charge (SAC) successor while stepping up as Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC). However, at the end of the episode, she revealed to Jubal that she decided to turn down the ADIC position because she’s exactly where she needs to be, and De La Garza couldn’t agree more.

“I think she is right where she wants to be – I’d love to see her continue to nurture her relationships both outside and inside the bureau,” she shared. “I don’t think she is one who dwells on what could have been.”

Despite the fact that Isobel would be moving up at the bureau, she wanted to stay where she was, which wasn’t so surprising since she was comfortable in her current position. That being said, De La Garza admitted she’s “always excited to explore what is next for Isobel.” She praised showrunner Mike Weiss, saying he “does an amazing job of keeping the storylines fresh and new, and I’m excited to see what challenge comes next for Isobel and the rest of the team.

There will be much more to look forward to, and now that Isobel is not moving up to ADIC, there’s no telling what will be in store for her. Tune in to new episodes of FBI on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.