CBS Reveals Christmas Special Schedule for 2025

CBS is getting into the holiday spirit.

The network has released its Christmas special schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The festivities kick off in November with multiple Thanksgiving specials, including a Ghosts one, before A PAW Patrol Christmas kicks off the holiday season on Nov. 28. Plenty of fan-favorite CBS shows, ranging from NCIS to Matlock to The Price is Right to Beyond the Gates, will be celebrating the holidays. There will also be some award shows and New Year’s Eve specials, but take a look at what Christmas specials will be airing to get into the festive spirit.

Friday, November 28

Credit: Spin Master Entertainment/Nickelodeon

8 p.m. – PAW Patrol Christmas Special, “Create new shared family holiday traditions with the PAW Patrol pups! A PAW Patrol Christmas features a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a heartwarming story following construction-savvy pup Rubble and his team of lovable friends.”

Saturday, December 6

Photo: CBS

8 p.m. – Reindeer in Here, “Based on the award-winning Christmas book, Reindeer in Here is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas.”

Monday, December 8

8 p.m. – The Neighborhood, “The Butlers’ anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when a blast from the past resurfaces. Meanwhile, Malcolm’s meeting gets hijacked, Marty makes a big move toward commitment, and Gemma finds herself caught in a holiday misunderstanding.”

8:30 p.m. – DMV, “Everyone heads to Big Sac for the corporate holiday party.”

Thursday, December 11

9 p.m.– Matlock, “With the holidays approaching, some mysteries start to come to light while taking on a case involving the city’s fire department.”

Monday, December 15

8 p.m. – FBI, “In a special two-hour event, the team makes holiday plans while a seemingly straightforward murder investigation takes a shocking turn, putting the entire city of New York at stake.”

Tuesday, December 16

8 p.m. – NCIS, “During the Navy’s annual holiday toy drive, Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight (Katrina Law) follow new leads on a 50-year-old murder case that hits close to home.”

Thursday, December 18

Pictured: Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

9 p.m. – Ghosts, “The annual two-part Ghostmas episodes, featuring the yearly holiday possession. Sam is excited to be interviewed on national TV on Christmas Eve morning, but the opportunity is threatened due to a possession.”

10 p.m. – Elsbeth, “When an avant-garde choreographer’s Nutcracker rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet.”

Sunday, December 21

8:30 p.m. – Hollywood Squares, “Season 2 will deck the halls with its signature game-show flair with two Christmas episodes packed with festive decor and music, holiday-themed questions and jokes! As center square Drew Barrymore and host Nate Burleson bring the holiday cheer, two Christmas-fanatic contestants vying for money and prizes are joined by a roster of celebrity ‘elves’ poised to put the ‘ho ho ho’ in Hollywood, including Tim Meadows, Meghan Trainor, Tichina Arnold, Michelle Buteau, Ana Gasteyer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Pete Holmes and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.”

Monday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 24

Check local listings – Let’s Make a Deal, “Three special holiday episodes filled with plenty of prizes to put under the tree, including cars, $20,000 in cash, and luxury trips to Switzerland, Paris, and New York, including a one-of-a-kind Worldwide Wednesday trip to the cast’s favorite places around the world! Plus, host Wayne Brady, along with Jonathan Mangum, Tiffany Coyne, and Cat Gray, bring their signature holiday cheer with festive games including Four Santas, a Christmas Countdown calendar, and a visit to Tiffany Claus!”

11 a.m. – The Price is Right, “Three festive, holiday-themed episodes packed with spectacular prizes sure to make it feel like Santa came early! Lucky contestants will have the chance to win unforgettable experiences like an African safari in Johannesburg, magical getaways to Finland and Germany’s iconic Christmas markets, and luxury vehicles.”

Wednesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 30

2 p.m. – Beyond the Gates, “Two special episodes, featuring an original song from series star Clifton Davis, and a serenade to ring in 2026 by special guest star singer Kenny Lattimore. Colleagues Ted (Keith D. Robinson) and Shanice (Ernestine Johnson) are pulled into each other’s romantic orbit, much to the chagrin of Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant), and the entire Dupree family is left reeling from a health crisis.”