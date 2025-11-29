‘FBI’ Star Alana De La Garza Teases Isobel’s Next Steps at the Bureau as the Team Gets Caught Up in a Prison Riot (Exclusive)

After a week off, FBI is back, and star Alana De La Garza told PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Fadeaway,” airing on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a large-scale explosion rocks a Brooklyn apartment complex, the team quickly locates the perpetrator and discovers he’s acting on the orders of a convicted felon currently serving time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meanwhile, Isobel must name her successor before she moves into her new role,” the logline continues. De La Garza, who has played Isobel Castille since the first season, shared with PopCulture via email that when the team visits the prison to talk to the convicted felon, “a riot breaks out, and it’s all hands on deck for Scola and Ramos when they are caught up in the crosshairs.”

Pictured (L-R): Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

As if that wasn’t enough, Isobel will be dealing with a lot as well. She’s been Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for a while, but has been acting Assistant Director in Charge (ADIC) this season. Now she’s been tasked to become the permanent ADIC, meaning she has to choose her rightful successor. And it’s not a job that’s come easy for Isobel.

“The ADIC role for her is a sign that all her hard work and dedication to the job over the years has paid off,” De La Garza said. “Since the beginning of this season, Isobel has been mentally wrestling with what is next for her, so being offered this role was a great way for her to assess her next steps at the bureau.”

Pictured (L-R): Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

FBI can be pretty unpredictable, as evidenced by the Season 8 premiere. So there is no telling what will happen with the prison riot and what that could entail. Additionally, Isobel has a lot to think about with her ADIC position and who could replace her as SAC, as Jubal has also expressed interest in joining the ranks. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out what happens, but these next couple of days will go slowly.

Don’t miss a new episode of FBI on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. There will be a lot to look forward to with this episode, and fans will want to tune in for every second. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Paramount+.