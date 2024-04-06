'FBI' Season 6's Upsetting Character Death, Explained

FBI delivered a devastating blow when it killed off Special Agent Jessica Blake. Only introduced during the current sixth season, Charlotte Sullivan's character was a friend and former colleague of Missy Peregrym's Maggie Bell. Maggie even told her about her thoughts on motherhood, as she had been thinking about doing IVF. Unfortunately, their conversation wasn't able to continue much longer.

In Season 6, Episode 6, "Unforeseen," the team were handling a case that involved a man killing people with ricin, and he nearly gets Maggie. They bring in Jessica, who works for counter-terrorism after they realize they're dealing with an eco-terrorist. When the case takes Maggie, OA, and Jessica to Hudson University and a TA, things only get worse. While Jessica checks the TA's apartment, she collapses.

While she wasn't exposed to the ricin, doctors discovered a mild aneurysm, which explains why she felt dizzy, her head throbbing, and decreased blood pressure. After the case is finally wrapped up, Maggie goes to the hospital to wait for news on Jessica and watch after her daughter, Ella. Unfortunately, a doctor later finds Maggie to tell her that Jessica didn't make it through surgery. With Maggie now Ella's temporary guardian, this will change her life moving forward.

In this week's episode, Maggie was still grieving Jessica, and caring for Ella, who was confused and numb. Maggie's just trying to be there for her, but she does have to ignore a call from her. She did later FaceTime with her, and Ella explained she just wanted to see her. Jessica's death has changed the show moving forward, especially with Maggie. While it is certainly heartbreaking, this does give FBI to further explore Maggie with motherhood. Whether they will continue the IVF storyline now with Ella is unknown, but it will certainly be interesting to watch.

Hopefully, no more tragedy strikes FBI, at least for this season. There are still a handful of episodes to go, and there is no telling what's in store. What this means for Maggie will definitely be something to look forward to, and fans won't want to miss a single second. New episodes of FBI air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule. As of now, a seventh season has yet to be announced, but it's only just a matter of time since CBS has already started making decisions for the 2024-25 season.