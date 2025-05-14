‘FBI: Most Wanted’: The Fugitive Task Force Prepares Their Goodbyes in Series Finale Exclusive First Look

FBI: Most Wanted will be coming to an end in less than a week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In the series finale, “The Circle Game,” airing on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative group that is planning a domestic terror attack. Also, the team prepares for big changes.”

New photos from the final episode of the FBI spinoff show Hana, Remy, and Ray in action, as well as the entire team gathered around a table. It wouldn’t be surprising if the latter is used for the final scene of FBI: Most Wanted, as it would be a pretty fitting end. At least, the best end that could be used on such short notice. If anything, it sounds like the task force’s final case will be a big one. And of course, some pretty big changes.

Pictured (L-R): Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, and Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

There are also some sweet BTS photos from filming what can be assumed to be the series finale with the Most Wanted ladies – Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, and Keisha Castle-Hughes. Knowing that we won’t be seeing the trio together again on-screen after the finale is hard to process, but at the very least, streaming is always here, as the show is available on Peacock and Paramount+.

Along with FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted was canceled in March. The news was surprising, as the FBI shows have all remained strong contenders on Tuesday nights, not to mention the fact that they’re from prolific producer Dick Wolf, who is behind the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises on NBC. Filming wrapped on Most Wanted earlier this month, with much of the cast from both spinoffs speaking out about their time on their respective shows.

Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

As for what else could happen in the series finale of FBI: Most Wanted, Barnes revealed in the penultimate episode that she was offered the job in D.C. and was more excited about it than she expected. Meanwhile, Remy asked to meet with FBI’s Isobel (Alana De La Garza) in person after bringing up Barnes’ decision, but fans never saw that conversation. What will happen with everyone else, viewers will have to find out.

Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson, and Susan Misner as Abby Deaver. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

It’s unknown right now if anyone will pop up on FBI or new offshoot CIA, but it’s possible. The most likely is VanSanten, whose Nina Chase is in a relationship with John Boyd’s Scola, with whom she has a baby. It might all depend on how the series will come to an end after six seasons, so fans will have to find out how the Fugitive Task Force says goodbye when the series finale of FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.