‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Showrunner David Hudgins Previews ‘Chilling’ Episode for the ‘Misguided’ Fugitive Task Force (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new FBI: Most Wanted is said to be a “chilling” one, and showrunner David Hudgins told PopCulture.com what’s in store for the Fugitive Task Force. In “Ars Moriendi,” airing at 10 p.m. ET, “after witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the Fugitive Task Force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page.”

Hudgins, who also wrote the episode, said he was “interested in the idea of de-sensitization to violence and how the internet – while doing many good things – seems to be taking the place of real human relationships in a lot of cases. Our fugitives in the episode are particularly misguided, and the violence they act out with is chilling.” Considering the team will be witnessing the murder and trying to take the suspects down through an online game, it’s not going to be easy, but it just shows how twisted the Internet can truly be. And it sounds like an intriguing plot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and Ruffin Prentiss as Captain Tolisch. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

But that’s not all that fans will be looking forward to. Hudgins teased the opening sequence, saying it’s his “favorite thing” about the episode. “The one-er was an exciting and grueling challenge,” he explained. “Producing Director Ken Girotti and I were really interested in pushing the form of our show for this episode. It was seven scenes within that one camera move. We are constantly trying to keep the show moving and exciting.”

“Propulsion is a big motor for us,” Hudgins continued. “The one-er was a challenging and effective way to accomplish that. Prepping something like this for TV is an immense challenge due to quick turnarounds, but after months of planning with department heads and long rehearsals, Ken, the cast, and the crew showed up and pulled it off. It’s maybe my favorite thing we have been able to do on the show so far. I really hope people love it as much as we do!”

FBI: Most Wanted is six seasons in, and the fact that they are still looking for new challenges and new ways to film something is pretty incredible. It’s hard to tell what exactly will happen, and it’s very likely that just words will not do the opening scene justice, so that will be exciting to see. While the case sounds like a tough one, it’s nothing the Fugitive Task Force can’t handle. Make sure to tune in to a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.